Sasquatch sweep Gem City, on first 3-game winning streak of season

The Spearfish Sasquatch beat the Gem City Bison 4-2 on Thursday at Black Hills Energy Stadium in Spearfish for the three-game series sweep and their first three-game winning streak of the season.

Carson Green and Drew Biggerstaff both doubled and tallied two hits apiece for the Sasquatch (8-16), while Nicky Winterstein collected a pair of RBIs.

Connor Jones lasted six innings on the mound, allowing two runs on four hits and three walks while striking out three. Kolby Schiffer earned the save in relief.

Spearfish hosts the Badlands Big Sticks on Friday.

