 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
INDEPENDENCE LEAGUE BASEBALL

Sasquatch sweep Gem City, on first 3-game winning streak of season

  • 0
Spearfish Sasquatch logo

The Spearfish Sasquatch beat the Gem City Bison 4-2 on Thursday at Black Hills Energy Stadium in Spearfish for the three-game series sweep and their first three-game winning streak of the season.

Carson Green and Drew Biggerstaff both doubled and tallied two hits apiece for the Sasquatch (8-16), while Nicky Winterstein collected a pair of RBIs. 

Connor Jones lasted six innings on the mound, allowing two runs on four hits and three walks while striking out three. Kolby Schiffer earned the save in relief.

Spearfish hosts the Badlands Big Sticks on Friday.  

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Sniff summit: Thousands of dogs descend on Madrid for World Dog Show

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News