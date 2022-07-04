Sasquatch tally 15 hits in win over Canyon County

The Spearfish Sasquatch put together another strong offensive performance to open a three-game series against the Canyon County Spuds.

The Sasquatch tallied 15 hits to beat the Spuds 9-4 on Monday at Black Hills Energy Stadium in Spearfish. They've now scored at least six runs in nine of their last 10 games.

Damon Gaither hit a two-run home run, his first of the season, while Gabe Springer collected a pair of doubles as part of a 3 for 5 performance for Spearfish (15-19) that included a run. Drew Biggerstaff and Bryson Hoier also picked up three hits apiece, while Biggerstaff added a run and two RBIs and Hoier tallied one RBI.

Leadoff batter Nicky Winterstein went 2 for 4 with a run and two RBIs, while Bailey Bordas and Trey Vorwald both doubled and scored two runs.

Starting pitcher Cam Hoiland earned the win in five innings, surrendering two runs (both earned) on six hits while walking three and striking out six on 96 pitches.

The Sasquatch got on the board in the first inning on an RBI-single by Springer, then Winterstein hit a two-run single with two outs in the second to go up 3-0.

Hoier drove in a run on a single in the third inning, then Biggerstaff's two-run single gave Spearfish a 6-0 lead before Canyon County (15-16) got on the board with two runs in the fifth and made it a three-run game with a run in the seventh.

The Sasquatch went back up by five runs in bottom-half of the seventh on Gaither's two-run homer, then answered the Spuds' one run in the eight with one of their own, and RBI-double by Springer.

Spearfish hosts Canyon County again on Tuesday.

