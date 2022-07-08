Sasquatch throttle Bison to open road trip

The Spearfish Sasquatch won their fifth straight game with a 10-5 win over the Gem City Bison Friday at Cowboy Field in Laramie.

Gem City jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second when Luke Banister singled to score Derek Wood and Quinn McCafferty.

Spearfish tied the game at 2-2 in the top of the third with two runs on three hits. Ryan Bachman plated the first run with a triple that scored Gabe Springer with one out. Johnny McHenry tied the game with a double on the following at bat that scored Bachman.

The Bison bounced back with two more runs in the bottom of the third on a bases loaded walk and fielder's choice to take a 4-2 lead.

The Sasquatch seized control in the top of the fifth with three runs on two hits, a walk, a hit-by-pitch and a passed ball to take their first lead at 5-4. Bachman brought in the first run on a single that scored Kennan O'Brien. McHenry followed with a double to score Bachman and eventually scored on a passed ball to give his team the lead.

The teams traded runs in the eighth inning to make it 6-5 Spearfish entering the ninth inning.

Spearfish began to run away with the game in the top half of the ninth with four runs on two hits, a walk, a hit by pitch, a passed ball and a wild pitch to take a commanding 10-5 lead.

Bachman started the scoring run with a single to score Springer. Harrison Clark scored McHenry and Bachman on a two-run double. Harrison Clark scored on a wild pitch to give the Sasquatch the 10-5 advantage.

Kenji Miller stepped on the mound for the final four innings and shut down the Bison in the bottom of the ninth to secure the victory. He pitched four innings and allowed one run (earned) on four hits with four strikeouts and no walks to pick up the save.

Nathan Leininger earned the win in three innings of relief work. He allowed two runs (both earned) on four hits with three walks and one strikeout.

Bachman and McHenry led the way for Spearfish at the plate. Bachman finished 3 for 5 with three runs and 3 RBIs and McHenry went 3 for 3 with three runs, two RBIs and two walks.

The Sasquatch return to action at 4:30 p.m. Saturday against the Bison at Cowboy Field.