Sasquatch throttle Canyon County 13-3 for series sweep
EXPEDITION LEAGUE BASEBALL

Sasquatch throttle Canyon County 13-3 for series sweep

  • Updated
Spearfish Sasquatch logo

Charles McAdoo hit two doubles as part of a 4 for 6 day as the Spearfish Sasquatch throttled the Canyon County Spuds 13-3 for the series sweep in Caldwell, Idaho.

McAdoo drove in three runs and scored twice, while Ben Parker went 3 for 5 with two runs and an RBI and Joe Cacciatore collected three runs. Ryan Bachman also registered two hits and picked up two RBIs.

Nicky Winterstein earned the win on the mound, surrendering two runs on five hits while striking out four and walking one in 3 2/3 innings.

The Sasquatch have Monday off before beginning a two-game series at home against the Badlands Big Sticks. 

