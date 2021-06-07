Sasquatch throttle Wheat City 12-0

Charles McAdoo hit a double as part of a 4 of 6 day with a run and an RBI, as the Spearfish Sasquatch strung together 15 hits and clobbered the Wheat City Whiskey Jacks 12-0 on the road Monday.

Seth Surrett went 3 for 5 with two RBIs and a run for the Sasquatch (8-3), while Theo Hardy and Rey Lozano collected three runs apiece and Matt Crossley picked up his first home run of the season.

Hunter Runion struck out six batters and walked two on the mound, surrendering four hits over six innings on the mound before Dante Schmid tallied three strikeouts in three innings to complete his squad's first shutout of the season.

Spearfish will play the second of three road meetings with Wheat City on Tuesday.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0