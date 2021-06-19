Sasquatch top Canyon County 5-3

Hayden Driggs hit a double and Johnny McHenry, Ben Parker and Joe Cacciatore drove in runs as the Spearfish Sasquatch topped the Canyon County Spuds 5-3 Saturday night in Caldwell, Idaho.

Sasquatch starting pitcher Nico Saldias got the win on the mound, surrendering three runs on five hits while striking out six and walking one in seven innings. Reilly Kirkpatrick threw two scoreless innings in relief, allowing one hit and fanning two.