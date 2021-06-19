 Skip to main content
Sasquatch top Canyon County 5-3
EXPEDITION LEAGUE BASEBALL

Sasquatch top Canyon County 5-3

Spearfish Sasquatch logo

Hayden Driggs hit a double and Johnny McHenry, Ben Parker and Joe Cacciatore drove in runs as the Spearfish Sasquatch topped the Canyon County Spuds 5-3 Saturday night in Caldwell, Idaho.

Driggs scored two runs, while Seth Surrett, Nicky Winterstein and Theo Hardy also registered hits.

Sasquatch starting pitcher Nico Saldias got the win on the mound, surrendering three runs on five hits while striking out six and walking one in seven innings. Reilly Kirkpatrick threw two scoreless innings in relief, allowing one hit and fanning two.

Spearfish plays Canyon County in their third and final meeting on Sunday.

Breaking News