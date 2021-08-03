Sasquatch top Pierre 8-5 for 2-0 series lead

The Spearfish Sasquatch scored four runs in the top of the seventh to build distance against the Pierre Trappers, and went on to earn an 8-5 victory over their South Dakota foe Tuesday night in Pierre.

The win for the Sasquatch (41-19) gives them a one and a half-game lead over the Western Nebraska Pioneers in the Expedition League Clark Division with four contest remaining in the regular season.

Theo Hardy homered, his third of the season, as part of a 3 for 4 performance in which he added two runs and two RBIs. Charles McAdoo earned a double, his lone hit of the evening, driving in two runs and scoring another, while Rapid City native Ryan Bachman collected two runs in a 1 for 4 game.

Starting pitcher Jace Wessels surrendered three runs on six hits in four innings, striking out two and walking two in the no decision. Ty Vollmar earned the win in relief, allowing two runs on three hits and fanning two in three innings.

Spearfish started the contest with two runs in opening frame when Hardy hit his two-run homer as the second at-bat of the evening.