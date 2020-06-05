Sasquatch vow to return for 2021 season

Spearfish Sasquatch owner and general manager Eric Schmidt still felt like the team was building towards a strong season despite the COVID-19 pandemic hitting a couple months ago.
Even as time had passed through April and May, there was hope for the collegiate summer wood bat baseball season, and despite the announcement that the Expedition League would in fact play on in 2020, despite a late start, Schmidt and the Sasquatch will wait until 2021.
Along with the Sasquatch, three other teams — the Casper Horseheads, the expansion Sioux Falls Sunfish and the Wheat City Whiskey Jacks announced Wednesday that they would not play.
The league's other six teams that will play are the Pierre Trappers, the Fremont Moo, the Badlands Big Sticks, the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs, the Hastings Sodbusters and the Western Nebraska Pioneers
Schmidt said it was a combination of things as to why they decided to cancel the season, but it mainly came down to the fact that he said they couldn't guarantee the health and safety for everyone involved in the organization, whether it was players, coaches, umpires, employees, interns, host families and fans.
"We weren't willing to gamble and risk their health," he said.
Schmdit said that all of the league owners had conversations weekly, even two to three times a week leading up to the announcement.
"It boiled down to every market and what the guidelines were and what the restrictions were in their states, cities and ballparks. Everybody has a different situation, there is no cookie-cutter answer to anything," he said. "We had discussions for the past two-and-one-half months. Everybody was working towards some sort of season. Unfortunately four of us had to bow out this year, but all four are looking to come back in 2021."
As far as why he felt Spearfish couldn't make it a go, he said that at the state level, there has not been a lot mandated. Mostly it has been passed down to the cities to do its own kind of guidance on crowds and safety measures.
"What the City of Spearfish is allowing currently, we weren't really where we needed to be to have a successful season," he said.
Schmidt said it was a difficult decision to make, and the hardest part for him was calling the coaches, the players and employees, letting them know that all of their work and commitment they put in since they signed on to be with the Sasquatch in 2020, was done and they were not going to have a season.
"That was a pretty crushing conversation to have all over the last couple of days, that's for sure," he said.
He said he players and coaches signed for 2020 will still have the option to return in 2021 if they are eligible and if they choose to return.
"My goal is have our coaching staff in 2021, as long as they want to come back and they haven't pursued other options," he said. "With that, I hope to bring in as many of the kids on the roster back as well. Our coaches did a great job of putting together a really competitive team, and I'd like to get as many of them back as possible."
Schmidt added that pretty much everyone that he spoke with — he didn't get a chance to speak with all of the players — but a majority of them would like to come and play for the Sasquatch next season.
"They were excited about Spearfish. They had either been here or they knew about our town or the Black Hills in general, and were excited about playing here," he said.
It's going to be a strange summer for Schmidt and Sasquatch fans without baseball. It was all mapped out until the pandemic came along.
He said the first thing they are going to do is stay involved with the community and the surrounding communities. He said they'll look to do different Little League events potentially at the ballpark (Black Hills Energy Stadium) or away from the ballpark, just to stay relevant and stay in front of people and build momentum to what is now opening day 2021.
"We're looking to build that momentum, stay fresh and take an opportunity to make some improvements at the ballpark as well," he said about sprucing it up and putting in the time they will now have that they normally wouldn't during the season. "It's a city ballpark, so volunteering our time to maybe help them with some projects that they want to do as well."
With the Expedition League now just a six-team league for 2020, Schmidt still sees it being as an outstanding brand of baseball this summer. He believes it will not only survive, but come back stronger next season.
"I really think it will be a successful summer for those six teams. I know from just talking to our fan base, they were clamoring to get out to the ballpark this summer," he said. "If you watch any teams on social media and listen to any of their owners or GM's like I have, it is the same thing everywhere. People are starving for sports. This will be one of the few leagues on this level playing any baseball. I think it will be a great for those six teams, and the other four teams, we're coming back next summer. I wouldn't be surprised if we have a couple of expansion teams in the mix."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!