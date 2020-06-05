Sasquatch vow to return for 2021 season

"My goal is have our coaching staff in 2021, as long as they want to come back and they haven't pursued other options," he said. "With that, I hope to bring in as many of the kids on the roster back as well. Our coaches did a great job of putting together a really competitive team, and I'd like to get as many of them back as possible."

Schmidt added that pretty much everyone that he spoke with — he didn't get a chance to speak with all of the players — but a majority of them would like to come and play for the Sasquatch next season.

"They were excited about Spearfish. They had either been here or they knew about our town or the Black Hills in general, and were excited about playing here," he said.

It's going to be a strange summer for Schmidt and Sasquatch fans without baseball. It was all mapped out until the pandemic came along.

He said the first thing they are going to do is stay involved with the community and the surrounding communities. He said they'll look to do different Little League events potentially at the ballpark (Black Hills Energy Stadium) or away from the ballpark, just to stay relevant and stay in front of people and build momentum to what is now opening day 2021.