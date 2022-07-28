Sasquatch walk off Big Sticks in extras, move to .500

The Spearfish Sasquatch survived a late rally by the Badlands Big Sticks to claim a 7-6 victory in the bottom of the 10th inning Thursday night at Black Hills Energy Stadium in Spearfish.

The Sasquatch improved to 27-27 on the season, moving to .500 for the first time this year, with two games remaining in the regular season.

Spearfish led 6-0 through six innings before Badlands plated two runs in the seventh and four runs in the seventh, and forced the game into extra innings after a quiet eighth and ninth.

In the Independence Baseball League team's benefit from a runner on second in extra innings, and in the bottom of the 10th, Spearfish took advantage of the rule as Bailey Bordas led off the frame with a single that scored Rapid City Post 22 alumnus Ryan Bachman to give his team a 7-6 victory.

Bordas led the Sasquatch at the plate and finished 3 for 5 with three RBIs, and Bachman scored two runs.

David Dielman earned the win in three innings of work to close the game. He allowed one run (earned) on two hits with four walks and three strikeouts.

Spearfish returns to action at 6:35 p.m. Friday against Badlands at Black Hills Energy Stadium.