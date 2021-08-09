Sasquatch win 1st playoff game in team history, take 1-0 series lead

The Spearfish Sasquatch made history Saturday night by earning their first-ever playoff berth.

On Monday they made more history, winning their first playoff game in team history with a 2-0 victory over the Western Nebraska Pioneers to take a 1-0 series lead in the Clark Division playoffs at Black Hills Energy Stadium in Spearfish.

The Sasquatch (45-20) will travel to Western Nebraska and take on the Pioneers (41-23) Tuesday for a chance at a series sweep and to advance to the Expedition League Championship.

Rapid City native and leadoff batter Ryan Bachman, Gage Ninness, Johnny McHenry, Hayden Driggs, Michael Doerr and Hayden Sylte all tallied hits in the low-scoring affair, while Driggs and Doerr recorded RBIs and Ninness and McHenry scored runs.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Starting pitcher Ty Wilson tossed three shutouts innings, striking out half a dozen batters and walking two while giving up two hits. Sebastian Munoz earned the win in relief, fanning two and allowing one hit. Zachary Kriethe struck out one, walked one and surrendered a hit to earn the save and secure the shutout, just the second all season for Spearfish.