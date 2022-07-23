Sasquatch win 4th straight, knock off Casper 5-1

The Spearfish Sasquatch defeated the Casper Horseheads 5-1 on Saturday night at Mike Lansing Field in Casper, Wyoming.

The victory marked the fourth straight victory for the Sasquatch as they improved to 24-26 on the season.

Spearfish jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning and added a run in the top of the second to take a 4-0 lead.

The Sasquatch added one more run in the top of the ninth before the Horseheads scored a run in the bottom of the ninth to round out the final score at 5-1.

J.D. Kirchner earned the win as the starter with eight shutout innings. He allowed two hits with six walks and four strikeouts. Kellen Cameron closed out the game with one inning of relief and allowed one unearned run on one hit.

Roger Reng suffered the loss in eight innings, he allowed four runs (all earned) on six hits with two walks and eight strikeouts.

Stanford signee and Boulder, Colorado native Gabe Springer led the way for the Sasquatch at the plate. The shortstop went 3 for 4 with a double, one run and one RBI. Rapid City Post 22 alum Ryan Bachman went 1 for 3 with a double two RBIs.

The Sasquatch return to action against the Horseheads at 3:07 p.m. Sunday at Mike Lansing Field in Casper, before returning home to host the Badlands Big Sticks.