Sasquatch win 6th straight with 11-4 victory over Souris Valley

The Spearfish Sasquatch kept their offense rolling Friday night, tallying 11 runs for the third straight game and topping the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs 11-4 at Black Hills Energy Stadium in Spearfish for their sixth straight victory.

Jacob Sanchez had a three-hit night, going 3 for 4 with a double while adding one run and one RBI. Charles McAdoo collected three runs as part of a 2 for 3 performance in which he also stole two bases, while Nicky Winterstein went 2 for 5 with two runs and two RBIs.

Theo Hardy tripled and earned two runs and two RBIs, while Will Riley drove in two runs and picked up his first double of the season.

Ty Wilson lasted three innings on the mound for the Sasquatch (39-17), allowing one hit and zero runs while striking out four and walking two. Sawyer Rolland got the win in relief, allowing two runs on seven hits and fanning one in three innings.

Following two and a half scoreless innings, Spearfish opened up the game with five runs in the bottom of the third thanks in part to a two run double by Sanchez with two outs.

Will Riley's bases-loaded, two-run single in the fifth extended the Sasquatch's lead to 7-0, and a pair of singles in the eighth inning tacked on two more for Spearfish, which finished with 12 hits.

The Sasquatch will play the second of three meetings with the Sabre Dogs (39-18) on Saturday in Spearfish.

