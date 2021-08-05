Sasquatch win, stay ahead of the Moo

The Clark Division is coming down to the wire.
For the second straight night, Spearfish and Fremont came away with wins as the Sasquatch hold a one-half game lead over the Moo for the second-half division title and the right to host the first round of the Expedition League playoffs.
Thursday night Spearfish came from behind to stop Pierre 12-8 in Pierre and Fremont downed Western Nebraska 9-4 in Gering, Neb. Both teams have two games remaining, with the Sasquatch at the Wheat City Whiskey Jacks Friday and Saturday and Fremont at the Sioux Falls Sunfish.
A win Friday for Spearfish and a loss by Fremont would give the Sasquatch the second-half division title.
Thursday in Pierre, it was a back-and-forth game against the Trappers, as Spearfish took a 7-4 lead in the top of the seventh inning, only to see Pierre respond for four runs and an 8-7 advantage.
But in the eighth inning, Spearfish loaded the bases and got consecutive singles by Ryan Bachman and Hayden Driggs for a 10-8 lead. The Sasquatch got two insurance runs in the top of the ninth, highlighted by a RBI double by Charles McAdoo, his league-leading 22nd double of the season (tied with teammate Ben Parker) and 81st run batted in, which is an Expedition League record.
Spearfish out-hit the Trappers 15-9, with Jack VanDoran picking up the win in relief.
No other statistics were made available.
With the win, Spearfish moved to 22-10 in the second half and 42-19 overall. The Sasquatch face the Whiskey Jacks Friday at 6:05 p.m. MT in Grand Forks, N.D.
American Legion
Renner moves to 2-0 at Central Plains Regionals
The Renner Royals got another strong pitching performance and shut out West Fargo, N.D., 2-0 Thursday in the Central Plains Regionals in Sioux Falls.
Post 307 scored single runs in the second and fifth innings and it was enough as Reece Arbogast tossed a complete-game, four-hit shutout, walking one and striking out two.
The Royals had five hits from five different players, with Dalton Garbers collecting the only RBI for Renner.
Renner, 33-10, faces the winner of Sioux Falls East Post 15 and Fargo, N.D. That game was delayed by rain after three innings Thursday with Fargo leading 5-3. It was the second straight night that the host Post 1 team was hit by rain. Thursday morning East completed an 8-1 win over La Crosse, Wis. after being delayed by rain Wednesday night. The two teams will try again Friday morning at 8 a.m. (MT).
In Gillette, Wyo., at the Northwest Regionals, both Cheyenne Post 6 and host Gillette dropped its first games of the tournament after winning Wednesday. Cheyenne Post 6 fell to Yakima, Wash., 8-3 and Gillette fell to Idaho Falls 1-0 as the Bandits used three pitchers for a combined no-hitter. Idaho Falls is the defending Legion World Series champions, winning in 2019.
Cheyenne and Gillette will look to stay alive Friday in elimination games.