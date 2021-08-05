Sasquatch win, stay ahead of the Moo

No other statistics were made available.

With the win, Spearfish moved to 22-10 in the second half and 42-19 overall. The Sasquatch face the Whiskey Jacks Friday at 6:05 p.m. MT in Grand Forks, N.D.

American Legion

Renner moves to 2-0 at Central Plains Regionals

The Renner Royals got another strong pitching performance and shut out West Fargo, N.D., 2-0 Thursday in the Central Plains Regionals in Sioux Falls.

Post 307 scored single runs in the second and fifth innings and it was enough as Reece Arbogast tossed a complete-game, four-hit shutout, walking one and striking out two.

The Royals had five hits from five different players, with Dalton Garbers collecting the only RBI for Renner.

Renner, 33-10, faces the winner of Sioux Falls East Post 15 and Fargo, N.D. That game was delayed by rain after three innings Thursday with Fargo leading 5-3. It was the second straight night that the host Post 1 team was hit by rain. Thursday morning East completed an 8-1 win over La Crosse, Wis. after being delayed by rain Wednesday night. The two teams will try again Friday morning at 8 a.m. (MT).