Sasquatch win, stay ahead of the Moo
LOCAL BASEBALL

Sasquatch win, stay ahead of the Moo

  • Updated
The Clark Division is coming down to the wire.

For the second straight night, Spearfish and Fremont came away with wins as the Sasquatch hold a one-half game lead over the Moo for the second-half division title and the right to host the first round of the Expedition League playoffs.

Thursday night Spearfish came from behind to stop Pierre 12-8 in Pierre and Fremont downed Western Nebraska 9-4 in Gering, Neb. Both teams have two games remaining, with the Sasquatch at the Wheat City Whiskey Jacks Friday and Saturday and Fremont at the Sioux Falls Sunfish.

A win Friday for Spearfish and a loss by Fremont would give the Sasquatch the second-half division title.

Thursday in Pierre, it was a back-and-forth game against the Trappers, as Spearfish took a 7-4 lead in the top of the seventh inning, only to see Pierre respond for four runs and an 8-7 advantage.

But in the eighth inning, Spearfish loaded the bases and got consecutive singles by Ryan Bachman and Hayden Driggs for a 10-8 lead. The Sasquatch got two insurance runs in the top of the ninth, highlighted by a RBI double by Charles McAdoo, his league-leading 22nd double of the season (tied with teammate Ben Parker) and 81st run batted in, which is an Expedition League record.

Spearfish out-hit the Trappers 15-9, with Jack VanDoran picking up the win in relief.

No other statistics were made available.

With the win, Spearfish moved to 22-10 in the second half and 42-19 overall. The Sasquatch face the Whiskey Jacks Friday at 6:05 p.m. MT in Grand Forks, N.D.

American Legion

Renner moves to 2-0 at Central Plains Regionals

The Renner Royals got another strong pitching performance and shut out West Fargo, N.D., 2-0 Thursday in the Central Plains Regionals in Sioux Falls.

Post 307 scored single runs in the second and fifth innings and it was enough as Reece Arbogast tossed a complete-game, four-hit shutout, walking one and striking out two.

The Royals had five hits from five different players, with Dalton Garbers collecting the only RBI for Renner.

Renner, 33-10, faces the winner of Sioux Falls East Post 15 and Fargo, N.D. That game was delayed by rain after three innings Thursday with Fargo leading 5-3. It was the second straight night that the host Post 1 team was hit by rain. Thursday morning East completed an 8-1 win over La Crosse, Wis. after being delayed by rain Wednesday night. The two teams will try again Friday morning at 8 a.m. (MT).

In Gillette, Wyo., at the Northwest Regionals, both Cheyenne Post 6 and host Gillette dropped its first games of the tournament after winning Wednesday. Cheyenne Post 6 fell to Yakima, Wash., 8-3 and Gillette fell to Idaho Falls 1-0 as the Bandits used three pitchers for a combined no-hitter. Idaho Falls is the defending Legion World Series champions, winning in 2019.

Cheyenne and Gillette will look to stay alive Friday in elimination games.

