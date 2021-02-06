 Skip to main content
Saturday Basketball, Curling Scores
High School Basketball

BOYS

Aberdeen Central 74, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 69

Arlington 54, Great Plains Lutheran 43

Bon Homme 54, Freeman 52

Brandon Valley 80, Pierre 46

Deubrook 61, Hitchcock-Tulare 44

Elk Point-Jefferson 66, Lawton-Bronson, Iowa 52

Hanson 52, Parker 36

Hot Springs 70, Hill City 61

Langford 69, Wilmot 17

Lyman 73, Lead-Deadwood 39

Madison 57, Flandreau 54

Marty Indian 79, Centerville 57

Mitchell 65, Spearfish 36

Platte-Geddes 63, Miller 33

Rapid City Central 69, Brookings 44

Rapid City Stevens 53, Watertown 38

Sioux Falls Lincoln 60, West Central 55

Sioux Falls O'Gorman 53, St. Thomas More 37

Sturgis Brown 63, Huron 57

Tiospa Zina Tribal 49, Groton Area 44

Wagner 65, Avon 54

Wessington Springs 56, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 27

Highmore-Harrold Action Club Classic

Gregory 69, Philip 60

Herreid/Selby Area 64, Jones County 50

North Central Co-Op 55, Colome 54

LMC Tournament

Championship

Timber Lake 52, Faith 50, OT

Third Place

Lemmon 60, Harding County 46

Curling

Rushmore Curling Club Scores - Week 5

Rockin the House 7, Rock Blockers 3

Frost Heaves 6, Curl Jam 5

Kings of the House 4, The Van Buren Boys 2

Sweeping With the Enemy 7, Kistler 3

