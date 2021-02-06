Saturday Basketball, Curling Scores

High School Basketball
BOYS
Aberdeen Central 74, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 69
Arlington 54, Great Plains Lutheran 43
Bon Homme 54, Freeman 52
Brandon Valley 80, Pierre 46
Deubrook 61, Hitchcock-Tulare 44
Elk Point-Jefferson 66, Lawton-Bronson, Iowa 52
Hanson 52, Parker 36
Hot Springs 70, Hill City 61
Langford 69, Wilmot 17
Lyman 73, Lead-Deadwood 39
Madison 57, Flandreau 54
Marty Indian 79, Centerville 57
Mitchell 65, Spearfish 36
Platte-Geddes 63, Miller 33
Rapid City Central 69, Brookings 44
Rapid City Stevens 53, Watertown 38
Sioux Falls Lincoln 60, West Central 55
Sioux Falls O'Gorman 53, St. Thomas More 37
Sturgis Brown 63, Huron 57
Tiospa Zina Tribal 49, Groton Area 44
Wagner 65, Avon 54
Wessington Springs 56, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 27
Highmore-Harrold Action Club Classic
Gregory 69, Philip 60
Herreid/Selby Area 64, Jones County 50
North Central Co-Op 55, Colome 54
LMC Tournament
Championship
Timber Lake 52, Faith 50, OT
Third Place
Lemmon 60, Harding County 46
Curling
Rushmore Curling Club Scores - Week 5
Rockin the House 7, Rock Blockers 3
Frost Heaves 6, Curl Jam 5
Kings of the House 4, The Van Buren Boys 2
Sweeping With the Enemy 7, Kistler 3