Saturday is Prescription Drug Take Back Day

The Drug Enforcement Administration is holding its National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday. The annual nationwide event aims to provide a safe, convenient and responsible way of disposing of prescription drugs, while educating the public about the potential for abuse of medications.

DEA and its partners will collect tablets, capsules, patches and other solid forms of medication. In addition, DEA will also accept vape pens or other e-cigarette devices, but only after batteries have been removed. Liquids, including intravenous solutions, syringes and other sharps and illegal drugs cannot be dropped off. This service is free and anonymous, no questions asked. For more information about DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day or to locate a collection site near you, go to deatakeback.com.

“We encourage everyone to let us help dispose of their unused and unwanted medications so that they don’t end up being diverted for unintended purposes like ending up in the school yard, watersheds or being sold on the street,” said Omaha Division Special Agent in Charge Richard Salter Jr.

Studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet.