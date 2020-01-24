Saturday's Local Schedule

Saturday's Local Schedule

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

All Times Mountain

ECHL Hockey;Time

Wichita Thunder at Rapid City Rush;7:05 p.m.

Women's College Basketball;Time

SD Mines at New Mexico Highlands;5 p.m.

Black Hills State at Colo.State-Pueblo;5:30 p.m.

Men's College Basketball;Time

SD Mines at New Mexico Highlands;7 p.m.

Black Hills State at Colo. State-Pueblo;7:30 p.m.

College Track and Field; Time

Dave Little Alumni Mile meet (BHSU);10:30 a.m.

High School Girls Basketball;Time

Bowman County at Belle Fourche;1 p.m.

Philip at Bennett County;TBA

Todd County at Crow Creek;Noon

Hot Springs at Lead-Deadwood;3:30 p.m.

LMC Tournament;TBA

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte at Little Wound;1 p.m.

Wall at New Underwood;2 p.m.

RC Stevens at SF O'Gorman;11:30 a.m.

Custer at Red Cloud;5:30 p.m.

RC Central at SF Roosevelt;Noon

Sturgis at Yankton;3:30 p.m.

High School Boys Basketball;Time

Bowman County at Belle Fourche;2:30 p.m.

Philip at Bennett County;TBA

Faith at Bridgewater-Emery;10:30 a.m.

Todd County at Crow Creek;Noon

Hay Springs at Edgemont;11:45 a.m.

Hot Springs at Lead-Deadwood;5:00 p.m.

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte at Little Wound;1 p.m.

Wall at New Underwood;2 p.m.

RC Stevens at SF O'Gorman;1 p.m.

Custer at Red Cloud;3 p.m.

RC Central at SF Roosevelt;1:30 p.m.

Sioux Valley vs. St. Thomas More (Mitchell);7:30 p.m.

Sturgis at Yankton;5 p.m.

High School Gymnastics; Time

Rapid City Gym-O-Rama;11 a.m.

High School Wrestling;Time

East-West Duals (Pierre);10 a.m.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News