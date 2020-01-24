Saturday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain
ECHL Hockey;Time
Wichita Thunder at Rapid City Rush;7:05 p.m.
Women's College Basketball;Time
SD Mines at New Mexico Highlands;5 p.m.
Black Hills State at Colo.State-Pueblo;5:30 p.m.
Men's College Basketball;Time
SD Mines at New Mexico Highlands;7 p.m.
Black Hills State at Colo. State-Pueblo;7:30 p.m.
College Track and Field; Time
Dave Little Alumni Mile meet (BHSU);10:30 a.m.
High School Girls Basketball;Time
Bowman County at Belle Fourche;1 p.m.
Philip at Bennett County;TBA
Todd County at Crow Creek;Noon
Hot Springs at Lead-Deadwood;3:30 p.m.
LMC Tournament;TBA
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte at Little Wound;1 p.m.
Wall at New Underwood;2 p.m.
RC Stevens at SF O'Gorman;11:30 a.m.
Custer at Red Cloud;5:30 p.m.
RC Central at SF Roosevelt;Noon
Sturgis at Yankton;3:30 p.m.
High School Boys Basketball;Time
Bowman County at Belle Fourche;2:30 p.m.
Philip at Bennett County;TBA
Faith at Bridgewater-Emery;10:30 a.m.
Todd County at Crow Creek;Noon
Hay Springs at Edgemont;11:45 a.m.
Hot Springs at Lead-Deadwood;5:00 p.m.
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte at Little Wound;1 p.m.
Wall at New Underwood;2 p.m.
RC Stevens at SF O'Gorman;1 p.m.
Custer at Red Cloud;3 p.m.
RC Central at SF Roosevelt;1:30 p.m.
Sioux Valley vs. St. Thomas More (Mitchell);7:30 p.m.
Sturgis at Yankton;5 p.m.
High School Gymnastics; Time
Rapid City Gym-O-Rama;11 a.m.
High School Wrestling;Time
East-West Duals (Pierre);10 a.m.