Saturday's basketball, curling
agate

Saturday's basketball, curling

  • Updated
High School Basketball

Saturday's Scores

BOYS

Aberdeen Christian 75, Oakes, N.D. 50

Belle Fourche 48, Sturgis Brown 41

Chamberlain 62, Custer 47

Dickinson Trinity, N.D. 57, Rapid City Christian 50

Douglas 76, Spearfish 55

Edgemont 52, Sioux County, Neb. 20

Elkton-Lake Benton 59, Alcester-Hudson 38

Faith 58, Harding County 50

Faulkton 50, North Central Co-Op 26

Freeman Academy/Marion 53, Mitchell Christian 44

Houston, Tenn. 84, Brandon Valley 59

Kadoka Area 43, Dupree 34

Kimball/White Lake 39, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 37

Lake Preston 66, Iroquois 24

Langford 53, Herreid/Selby Area 32

Miller 49, Aberdeen Roncalli 42

Mitchell 54, Huron 34

Potter County 85, Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D. 50

Rapid City Stevens 45, Aberdeen Central 42

Rapid City Central 66, Pierre 59

Redfield 59, Deuel 50

Sioux Falls Christian 70, Unity Christian, Iowa 50

St. Thomas More 44, Alliance, Neb. 28

Sully Buttes 62, James Valley Christian 36

Tea Area 62, Sioux Falls O'Gorman 53

Tiospa Zina Tribal 60, Lower Brule 56

Viborg-Hurley 84, Elk Point-Jefferson 59

Wagner 69, Corsica/Stickney 59

Wall 58, Bennett County 45

Waverly-South Shore 65, Leola/Frederick 58

Winner 76, Gregory 55

Big East Conference Tournament

Championship

Sioux Valley 72, Chester 48

Fifth Place

Flandreau 69, Beresford 60

Seventh Place

Baltic 53, Garretson 50

Third Place

McCook Central/Montrose 56, Parker 52

GIRLS

Aberdeen Central 52, Rapid City Stevens 46

Aberdeen Roncalli 57, Miller 29

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City, Iowa 54, Yankton 30

Clark/Willow Lake 49, Wilmot 34

Corsica/Stickney 56, Wagner 50

Custer 49, Newell 41

Elkton-Lake Benton 45, Alcester-Hudson 28

Faith 51, Harding County 42

Faulkton 51, North Central Co-Op 35

James Valley Christian 51, Sully Buttes 47

Lennox 47, Chamberlain 33

Mitchell 69, Huron 46

Oakes, N.D. 54, Aberdeen Christian 19

Philip 61, Bison 40

Pierre 46, Rapid City Central 45

Potter County 48, Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D. 38

Rapid City Christian 62, Jones County 44

Sioux Falls Lincoln 42, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 37

Sioux Falls O'Gorman 67, Watertown 38

Spearfish 56, Douglas 22

St. Thomas More 70, Bridgewater-Emery 34

Sturgis Brown 43, Belle Fourche 41

Tea Area 71, Garretson 56

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 31, Kimball/White Lake 30

Unity Christian, Iowa 58, Sioux Falls Christian 46

Wall 48, Bennett County 25

Waverly-South Shore 47, Leola/Frederick 17

Winner 85, Gregory 32

Redfield Pheasant Classic

Dupree 56, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 43

Estelline/Hendricks 47, Colome 42

Florence/Henry 56, Deubrook 30

Northwestern 43, Stanley County 38

Platte-Geddes 64, Langford 34

Redfield 52, Wolsey-Wessington 39

Curling

Rushmore Curling Club Scores - Week 1

 The Van Buren Boys 6, Kistler 5

 Kings of the House 11, Rock Blockers 1

 Frost Heaves 8, Sweeping With the Enemy 6

 Rockin the House 7, Curl Jam 6

