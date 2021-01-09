Saturday's basketball, curling

High School Basketball
Saturday's Scores
BOYS
Aberdeen Christian 75, Oakes, N.D. 50
Belle Fourche 48, Sturgis Brown 41
Chamberlain 62, Custer 47
Dickinson Trinity, N.D. 57, Rapid City Christian 50
Douglas 76, Spearfish 55
Edgemont 52, Sioux County, Neb. 20
Elkton-Lake Benton 59, Alcester-Hudson 38
Faith 58, Harding County 50
Faulkton 50, North Central Co-Op 26
Freeman Academy/Marion 53, Mitchell Christian 44
Houston, Tenn. 84, Brandon Valley 59
Kadoka Area 43, Dupree 34
Kimball/White Lake 39, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 37
Lake Preston 66, Iroquois 24
Langford 53, Herreid/Selby Area 32
Miller 49, Aberdeen Roncalli 42
Mitchell 54, Huron 34
Potter County 85, Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D. 50
Rapid City Stevens 45, Aberdeen Central 42
Rapid City Central 66, Pierre 59
Redfield 59, Deuel 50
Sioux Falls Christian 70, Unity Christian, Iowa 50
St. Thomas More 44, Alliance, Neb. 28
Sully Buttes 62, James Valley Christian 36
Tea Area 62, Sioux Falls O'Gorman 53
Tiospa Zina Tribal 60, Lower Brule 56
Viborg-Hurley 84, Elk Point-Jefferson 59
Wagner 69, Corsica/Stickney 59
Wall 58, Bennett County 45
Waverly-South Shore 65, Leola/Frederick 58
Winner 76, Gregory 55
Big East Conference Tournament
Championship
Sioux Valley 72, Chester 48
Fifth Place
Flandreau 69, Beresford 60
Seventh Place
Baltic 53, Garretson 50
Third Place
McCook Central/Montrose 56, Parker 52
GIRLS
Aberdeen Central 52, Rapid City Stevens 46
Aberdeen Roncalli 57, Miller 29
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City, Iowa 54, Yankton 30
Clark/Willow Lake 49, Wilmot 34
Corsica/Stickney 56, Wagner 50
Custer 49, Newell 41
Elkton-Lake Benton 45, Alcester-Hudson 28
Faith 51, Harding County 42
Faulkton 51, North Central Co-Op 35
James Valley Christian 51, Sully Buttes 47
Lennox 47, Chamberlain 33
Mitchell 69, Huron 46
Oakes, N.D. 54, Aberdeen Christian 19
Philip 61, Bison 40
Pierre 46, Rapid City Central 45
Potter County 48, Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D. 38
Rapid City Christian 62, Jones County 44
Sioux Falls Lincoln 42, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 37
Sioux Falls O'Gorman 67, Watertown 38
Spearfish 56, Douglas 22
St. Thomas More 70, Bridgewater-Emery 34
Sturgis Brown 43, Belle Fourche 41
Tea Area 71, Garretson 56
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 31, Kimball/White Lake 30
Unity Christian, Iowa 58, Sioux Falls Christian 46
Wall 48, Bennett County 25
Waverly-South Shore 47, Leola/Frederick 17
Winner 85, Gregory 32
Redfield Pheasant Classic
Dupree 56, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 43
Estelline/Hendricks 47, Colome 42
Florence/Henry 56, Deubrook 30
Northwestern 43, Stanley County 38
Platte-Geddes 64, Langford 34
Redfield 52, Wolsey-Wessington 39
Curling
Rushmore Curling Club Scores - Week 1
The Van Buren Boys 6, Kistler 5
Kings of the House 11, Rock Blockers 1
Frost Heaves 8, Sweeping With the Enemy 6
Rockin the House 7, Curl Jam 6