Saturday's Black Hills Brawl Postponed

Black Hills State football announced the cancelation of its Nov. 7 home game against South Dakota School of Mines on Sunday due to concerns surrounding COVID-19.

Following the cancellation of last weekend's game, BHSU football has restricted team activities for two weeks to focus on the health of its student-athletes in an attempt to reduce the risk of contracting the virus and slow the spread within the team.

"This fall has proven to be an ever-changing and ever-challenging landscape as it relates to the coronavirus pandemic," BHSU Athletic Director Jhett Albers said. "As we have seen an increase in positive cases over the past two weeks, we are making decisions that we feel are in the best interest of the health and safety of our student-athletes and sports programs."

The Yellow Jackets will return to normal operations leading up to the Nov. 14 home game against Chadron State, which is slated to be played as scheduled.

Pending COVID-19 testing results, the 136th Black Hills Brawl is tentatively rescheduled for Saturday, Nov. 21.

