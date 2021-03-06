Saturday's High School Basketball, Curling Scores

Basketball
BOYS
State Qualifier
Class AA
SoDak 16
Aberdeen Central 57, Rapid City Central 52
Brandon Valley 82, Rapid City Stevens 50
Harrisburg 68, Spearfish 42
Mitchell 66, Watertown 40
Sioux Falls O'Gorman 71, Pierre 41
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 59, Sioux Falls Lincoln 45
Sioux Falls Washington 67, Brookings 38
Yankton 78, Douglas 50
Curling
Rushmore Curling Club Scores – Playdowns Week 2
Frost Heaves 6, The Van Buren Boys 3
Rockin the House 7, Curl Jam 1
Kings of the House 12, Sweeping With the Enemy 0
Rock Blockers 6, Kistler 3
