Saturday's High School Basketball, Curling Scores
Basketball

BOYS

State Qualifier

Class AA

SoDak 16

Aberdeen Central 57, Rapid City Central 52

Brandon Valley 82, Rapid City Stevens 50

Harrisburg 68, Spearfish 42

Mitchell 66, Watertown 40

Sioux Falls O'Gorman 71, Pierre 41

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 59, Sioux Falls Lincoln 45

Sioux Falls Washington 67, Brookings 38

Yankton 78, Douglas 50

Curling

Rushmore Curling Club Scores – Playdowns Week 2

Frost Heaves 6, The Van Buren Boys 3

Rockin the House 7, Curl Jam 1

Kings of the House 12, Sweeping With the Enemy 0

Rock Blockers 6, Kistler 3

