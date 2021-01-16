 Skip to main content
Saturday's High School Basketball Scores
Saturday's High School Basketball Scores

BOYS

Aberdeen Christian 69, Leola/Frederick 48

Belle Fourche 85, Dupree 55

Burke 55, Gayville-Volin 41

Castlewood 57, Deuel 45

Chamberlain 70, Bon Homme 31

DeSmet 48, Canistota 35

Dell Rapids 91, Milbank 43

Dell Rapids St. Mary 85, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 29

Elkton-Lake Benton 57, Chester 50

Freeman Academy/Marion 58, Scotland 27

Garretson 66, Colman-Egan 32

Kimball/White Lake 51, Avon 32

Lakota Tech 64, Hill City 55

North Central Co-Op 59, Great Plains Lutheran 46

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 62, Brandon Valley 59

Sioux Falls Washington 68, Watertown 50

St. Thomas More 49, Rapid City Christian 36

Tea Area 97, Canton 58

Tiospa Zina Tribal 61, Mobridge-Pollock 56

Warner 58, Aberdeen Roncalli 28

Webster 66, Britton-Hecla 59, OT

White River 67, Lyman 60

Yankton 66, Aberdeen Central 54

281 Conference Tournament

Highmore-Harrold 67, Iroquois 27

James Valley Christian 39, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 30

Wessington Springs 60, Hitchcock-Tulare 55, OT

Wolsey-Wessington 67, Lower Brule 59

Redfield Classic

Florence/Henry 66, Faulkton 41

Langford 54, Timber Lake 40

Northwestern 55, Sully Buttes 46

Waverly-South Shore 62, Redfield 58

West River Tournament

Edgemont 59, Newell 43

Moorcroft, Wyo. 46, New Underwood 42

