Saturday's High School Basketball Scores

BOYS
Aberdeen Christian 69, Leola/Frederick 48
Belle Fourche 85, Dupree 55
Burke 55, Gayville-Volin 41
Castlewood 57, Deuel 45
Chamberlain 70, Bon Homme 31
DeSmet 48, Canistota 35
Dell Rapids 91, Milbank 43
Dell Rapids St. Mary 85, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 29
Elkton-Lake Benton 57, Chester 50
Freeman Academy/Marion 58, Scotland 27
Garretson 66, Colman-Egan 32
Kimball/White Lake 51, Avon 32
Lakota Tech 64, Hill City 55
North Central Co-Op 59, Great Plains Lutheran 46
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 62, Brandon Valley 59
Sioux Falls Washington 68, Watertown 50
St. Thomas More 49, Rapid City Christian 36
Tea Area 97, Canton 58
Tiospa Zina Tribal 61, Mobridge-Pollock 56
Warner 58, Aberdeen Roncalli 28
Webster 66, Britton-Hecla 59, OT
White River 67, Lyman 60
Yankton 66, Aberdeen Central 54
281 Conference Tournament
Highmore-Harrold 67, Iroquois 27
James Valley Christian 39, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 30
Wessington Springs 60, Hitchcock-Tulare 55, OT
Wolsey-Wessington 67, Lower Brule 59
Redfield Classic
Florence/Henry 66, Faulkton 41
Langford 54, Timber Lake 40
Northwestern 55, Sully Buttes 46
Waverly-South Shore 62, Redfield 58
West River Tournament
Edgemont 59, Newell 43
Moorcroft, Wyo. 46, New Underwood 42