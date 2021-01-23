 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Saturday's High School Basketball Scores
agate alert

Saturday's High School Basketball Scores

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

BOYS

Aberdeen Central 61, Huron 32

Baltic 61, Parkston 45

Bennett County 51, Philip 48

Beresford 49, Chester 47

Bison 84, Jones County 58

Bowman County, N.D. 75, Belle Fourche 61

Canistota 74, White River 65

Chamberlain 67, Viborg-Hurley 64

Corsica/Stickney 52, Clark/Willow Lake 51

Custer 57, Stanley County 48

Dakota Valley 86, Sioux Valley 73

DeSmet 64, Platte-Geddes 51

Dell Rapids 66, Elk Point-Jefferson 39

Garretson 65, Gayville-Volin 47

Great Plains Lutheran 55, Menno 45

Hanson 73, Lyman 41

Hot Springs 72, Lead-Deadwood 43

Howard 52, Aberdeen Christian 47

Ipswich 48, James Valley Christian 34

Mobridge-Pollock 62, Britton-Hecla 45

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 67, Miller 44

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 48, Colman-Egan 47

Potter County 70, Wolsey-Wessington 52

Rapid City Central 62, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 59

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 55, Freeman 17

Sioux Falls O'Gorman 62, Rapid City Stevens 43

Sisseton 72, Florence/Henry 66

St. Thomas More 57, Tea Area 45

Wall 51, New Underwood 40

Waubay/Summit 47, Leola/Frederick 44

Winnebago, Neb. 73, Lower Brule 64

Yankton 64, Sturgis Brown 15

DVC Tournament

Championship

Dell Rapids St. Mary 54, Elkton-Lake Benton 49

GIRLS

Aberdeen Central 52, Huron 46

Beresford 65, Chester 34

Bowman County, N.D. 54, Belle Fourche 46

Brandon Valley 66, Sioux Falls Lincoln 42

Castlewood 75, Clark/Willow Lake 45

Custer 65, Stanley County 43

Dell Rapids 39, Elk Point-Jefferson 36

Dell Rapids St. Mary 25, Arlington 24

Florence/Henry 58, Great Plains Lutheran 21

Hot Springs 45, Lead-Deadwood 40

James Valley Christian 43, Ipswich 42

Lower Brule 66, Winnebago, Neb. 38

Lyman 56, Sunshine Bible Academy 19

Mobridge-Pollock 59, Britton-Hecla 29

Northwestern 44, Wilmot 37

Philip 46, Bennett County 27

Rapid City Stevens 56, Sioux Falls O'Gorman 35

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 50, Rapid City Central 38

Sturgis Brown 38, Yankton 29

Wall 42, New Underwood 29

Waubay/Summit 66, Leola/Frederick 23

Webster 64, Milbank 52

Wolsey-Wessington 52, Potter County 41

Great Plains Classic

Alcester-Hudson 52, Centerville 47

Colome 62, Gayville-Volin 28

Freeman Academy/Marion 35, Marty Indian 33

Scotland 60, Burke 52

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 45, Avon 44

Championship

Corsica/Stickney 52, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 47

Little Moreau Conference Tournament

Newell 57, Faith 56, OT

Timber Lake 77, Lemmon 52

Panhandle Conference Tournament

Fifth Place

Edgemont 52, Hay Springs, Neb. 50

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Winter storm spans from coast to coast

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News