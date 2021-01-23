Saturday's High School Basketball Scores

BOYS
Aberdeen Central 61, Huron 32
Baltic 61, Parkston 45
Bennett County 51, Philip 48
Beresford 49, Chester 47
Bison 84, Jones County 58
Bowman County, N.D. 75, Belle Fourche 61
Canistota 74, White River 65
Chamberlain 67, Viborg-Hurley 64
Corsica/Stickney 52, Clark/Willow Lake 51
Custer 57, Stanley County 48
Dakota Valley 86, Sioux Valley 73
DeSmet 64, Platte-Geddes 51
Dell Rapids 66, Elk Point-Jefferson 39
Garretson 65, Gayville-Volin 47
Great Plains Lutheran 55, Menno 45
Hanson 73, Lyman 41
Hot Springs 72, Lead-Deadwood 43
Howard 52, Aberdeen Christian 47
Ipswich 48, James Valley Christian 34
Mobridge-Pollock 62, Britton-Hecla 45
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 67, Miller 44
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 48, Colman-Egan 47
Potter County 70, Wolsey-Wessington 52
Rapid City Central 62, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 59
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 55, Freeman 17
Sioux Falls O'Gorman 62, Rapid City Stevens 43
Sisseton 72, Florence/Henry 66
St. Thomas More 57, Tea Area 45
Wall 51, New Underwood 40
Waubay/Summit 47, Leola/Frederick 44
Winnebago, Neb. 73, Lower Brule 64
Yankton 64, Sturgis Brown 15
DVC Tournament
Championship
Dell Rapids St. Mary 54, Elkton-Lake Benton 49
GIRLS
Aberdeen Central 52, Huron 46
Beresford 65, Chester 34
Bowman County, N.D. 54, Belle Fourche 46
Brandon Valley 66, Sioux Falls Lincoln 42
Castlewood 75, Clark/Willow Lake 45
Custer 65, Stanley County 43
Dell Rapids 39, Elk Point-Jefferson 36
Dell Rapids St. Mary 25, Arlington 24
Florence/Henry 58, Great Plains Lutheran 21
Hot Springs 45, Lead-Deadwood 40
James Valley Christian 43, Ipswich 42
Lower Brule 66, Winnebago, Neb. 38
Lyman 56, Sunshine Bible Academy 19
Mobridge-Pollock 59, Britton-Hecla 29
Northwestern 44, Wilmot 37
Philip 46, Bennett County 27
Rapid City Stevens 56, Sioux Falls O'Gorman 35
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 50, Rapid City Central 38
Sturgis Brown 38, Yankton 29
Wall 42, New Underwood 29
Waubay/Summit 66, Leola/Frederick 23
Webster 64, Milbank 52
Wolsey-Wessington 52, Potter County 41
Great Plains Classic
Alcester-Hudson 52, Centerville 47
Colome 62, Gayville-Volin 28
Freeman Academy/Marion 35, Marty Indian 33
Scotland 60, Burke 52
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 45, Avon 44
Championship
Corsica/Stickney 52, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 47
Little Moreau Conference Tournament
Newell 57, Faith 56, OT
Timber Lake 77, Lemmon 52
Panhandle Conference Tournament
Fifth Place
Edgemont 52, Hay Springs, Neb. 50