Saturday's Local results
Saturday's Local results

High School Football

Saturday's Scores

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 48, Sioux Falls O'Gorman 0

Lead-Deadwood 6, Hot Springs 0

Mitchell 73, Spearfish 13

Ipswich-Edmunds Central 14, Langford Area 0

High School Volleyball

Saturday's Scores

Aberdeen Central def. Pierre, 25-19, 21-25, 25-12, 25-11

Arlington def. Milbank, 25-15, 25-23, 25-13

Dakota Valley def. Sioux Falls Washington, 17-25, 25-20, 25-16, 25-19

Florence/Henry def. Redfield, 25-19, 24-26, 25-16, 25-17

Great Plains Lutheran def. Deuel, 25-23, 22-25, 25-20, 25-18

Harrisburg def. Watertown, 22-25, 25-14, 27-25, 25-15

Highmore-Harrold def. Philip, 26-24, 25-22, 25-15

Hitchcock-Tulare def. DeSmet, 25-12, 25-12, 25-13

Huron def. Mitchell, 25-12, 24-26, 25-11, 25-16

New Underwood def. Dupree, 25-7, 25-14, 25-13

Northwestern def. Madison, 25-20, 25-21, 25-17

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-16, 25-11, 25-15

Potter County def. Miller, 25-13, 25-13, 25-20

Warner def. Faulkton, 25-20, 25-14, 25-11, 0-0, undefined-undefined

Wessington Springs def. Gregory, 25-18, 14-25, 25-20, 25-20

Big East Conference Tournament

Consolation Semifinal

Baltic def. Beresford, 25-13, 25-15, 23-25, 25-13

Sioux Valley def. Flandreau, 25-16, 25-23, 19-25, 25-15

Semifinal

Garretson def. Chester, 18-25, 25-16, 22-25, 26-24, 15-11

Parker def. McCook Central/Montrose, 25-18, 28-30, 25-22, 25-23

Big East Conference

Championship

Parker def. Garretson

Seventh Place

Beresford def. Flandreau, 25-23, 25-17, 25-19

Third Place

Chester def. McCook Central/Montrose, 25-23, 25-19, 25-21

Kadoka Triangular

Harding County def. Kadoka Area, 25-13, 28-26, 25-18

White River def. Harding County, 25-15, 20-25, 25-17

White River def. Kadoka Area, 13-25, 25-21, 25-14, 20-25, 15-13

Lennox Tournament

Aberdeen Roncalli def. Lennox, 22-25, 25-15, 25-12

Aberdeen Roncalli def. Tea Area, 25-19, 25-22

Belle Fourche def. Aberdeen Roncalli, 19-25, 25-21, 27-25

Belle Fourche def. Lennox, 24-26, 25-15, 26-24

Lennox def. Tea Area, 25-22, 21-25, 26-24

Tea Area def. Belle Fourche, 25-21, 25-22

Mobridge Tournament

Ipswich def. Leola/Frederick, 25-14, 25-14, 25-15

Ipswich def. North Central Co-Op, 25-15, 25-23, 25-21

Mobridge-Pollock def. McLaughlin, 25-3, 25-14, 25-7

Mobridge-Pollock def. Stanley County, 25-9, 25-11, 25-10

North Central Co-Op def. Leola/Frederick, 25-10, 25-8, 25-18

Stanley County def. McLaughlin, 25-10, 25-9, 25-7

