Saturday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain

ECHL;TV;Time

Allen at Rapid City;7:05 p.m.

College Women's Basketball;Time

Black Hills State at Colorado Mesa;5:30 p.m.

High School Boys Basketball;Time

Sturgis at Belle Fourche;1:30 p.m.

Philip at Bison;1 p.m.

Custer at Chamberlain;5 p.m.

RC Christian Dickinson Trinity, ND;1:30 p.m.

Spearfish at Douglas;4:30 p.m.

Sioux County, NE at Edgemont; Noon.

Faith at Harding Co.;Noon.

Dupree at Kadoka Area;5 p.m.

Pierre at RC Central;1:30 p.m.

Aberdeen Central at RC Stevens;1:30 p.m.

Alliance, NE at St. Thomas More;5 p.m.

Bennett County at Wall;2 p.m.

Gregory at Winner;5 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball;Time

RC Stevens at Aberdeen Central;12:30 p.m.

Philip at Bison;Noon.

St. Thomas More at Bridgewater-Emery;1:30 p.m.

Spearfish at Douglas;3 p.m.

Sioux County, NE at Edgemont;11 a.m.

Harding County Faith at Harding Co.;Noon.

Custer at Newell;3 p.m.

RC Central at Pierre;3 p.m.

Jones County at Rapid City Christian;1 p.m.

Belle Fourche at Sturgis;1:30 p.m.

Bennett County at Wall;2 p.m.

Lakota Tech at White River;3 p.m.

Gregory at Winner;5:30 p.m.

High School Wrestling;Time

RC Stevens at Brandon Valley Invite;8 a.m.

Spearfish vs. SF Washington (Milbank);9 a.m.

RC Central at West Central Invite;tba.

Custer, Hot Springs at Lyman Invite;tba

Philip Area at Miller Invite;tba

