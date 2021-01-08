Saturday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain
ECHL;TV;Time
Allen at Rapid City;7:05 p.m.
College Women's Basketball;Time
Black Hills State at Colorado Mesa;5:30 p.m.
High School Boys Basketball;Time
Sturgis at Belle Fourche;1:30 p.m.
Philip at Bison;1 p.m.
Custer at Chamberlain;5 p.m.
RC Christian Dickinson Trinity, ND;1:30 p.m.
Spearfish at Douglas;4:30 p.m.
Sioux County, NE at Edgemont; Noon.
Faith at Harding Co.;Noon.
Dupree at Kadoka Area;5 p.m.
Pierre at RC Central;1:30 p.m.
Aberdeen Central at RC Stevens;1:30 p.m.
Alliance, NE at St. Thomas More;5 p.m.
Bennett County at Wall;2 p.m.
Gregory at Winner;5 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball;Time
RC Stevens at Aberdeen Central;12:30 p.m.
Philip at Bison;Noon.
St. Thomas More at Bridgewater-Emery;1:30 p.m.
Spearfish at Douglas;3 p.m.
Sioux County, NE at Edgemont;11 a.m.
Harding County Faith at Harding Co.;Noon.
Custer at Newell;3 p.m.
RC Central at Pierre;3 p.m.
Jones County at Rapid City Christian;1 p.m.
Belle Fourche at Sturgis;1:30 p.m.
Bennett County at Wall;2 p.m.
Lakota Tech at White River;3 p.m.
Gregory at Winner;5:30 p.m.
High School Wrestling;Time
RC Stevens at Brandon Valley Invite;8 a.m.
Spearfish vs. SF Washington (Milbank);9 a.m.
RC Central at West Central Invite;tba.
Custer, Hot Springs at Lyman Invite;tba
Philip Area at Miller Invite;tba