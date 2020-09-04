 Skip to main content
Saturday's Local Schedule

Saturday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain

High School Boys Soccer;Time

Rapid City Stevens at Aberdeen Central;1 p.m.

Freeman Academy at Doug./RC Christian;1 p.m.

Rapid City Central at Pierre;10 a.m.

James Valley Christian at St. Thomas More;11 a.m.

High School Girls Soccer;Time

Rapid City Stevens at Aberdeen Central;11 a.m.

Rapid City Central at Pierre;8 a.m.

High School Volleyball;Time

Sturgis at Aberdeen Central;5 p.m.

Jones County at Gregory; 9 a.m.

Belle Fourche at Hill City;3 p.m.

Bennett County at New Underwood;5:30 p.m.

Timber Lake at Stanley County;1:45 p.m.

White River at Sanley County;Noon.

Timber Lake vs. White River;11 a.m.

