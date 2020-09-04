Saturday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain
High School Boys Soccer;Time
Rapid City Stevens at Aberdeen Central;1 p.m.
Freeman Academy at Doug./RC Christian;1 p.m.
Rapid City Central at Pierre;10 a.m.
James Valley Christian at St. Thomas More;11 a.m.
High School Girls Soccer;Time
Rapid City Stevens at Aberdeen Central;11 a.m.
Rapid City Central at Pierre;8 a.m.
High School Volleyball;Time
Sturgis at Aberdeen Central;5 p.m.
Jones County at Gregory; 9 a.m.
Belle Fourche at Hill City;3 p.m.
Bennett County at New Underwood;5:30 p.m.
Timber Lake at Stanley County;1:45 p.m.
White River at Sanley County;Noon.
Timber Lake vs. White River;11 a.m.
