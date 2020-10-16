 Skip to main content
Saturday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain

College Football;Time

Colorado Mesa at Black Hills St.;Noon.

SD Mines at Chadron State;5 p.m.

High School Boys Soccer;Time

State AA Title Game at Huron

RC Stevens vs. SF O'Gorman;6 p.m.

High School Volleyball;Time

Douglas Invitational;tba

Hot Springs at Custer;7 p.m.

McLaughlin at Dupree;1 p.m.

Hill City at Northwestern Tournament;tba

RC Christian at Northwestern Tournament;tba

White River at Faith;1 p.m.

Rapid City Central at Huron;12:30 p.m.

Spearfish at Pierre;1 p.m.

Bennett County at Timber Lake;1 p.m.

