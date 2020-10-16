Saturday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain
College Football;Time
Colorado Mesa at Black Hills St.;Noon.
SD Mines at Chadron State;5 p.m.
High School Boys Soccer;Time
State AA Title Game at Huron
RC Stevens vs. SF O'Gorman;6 p.m.
High School Volleyball;Time
Douglas Invitational;tba
Hot Springs at Custer;7 p.m.
McLaughlin at Dupree;1 p.m.
Hill City at Northwestern Tournament;tba
RC Christian at Northwestern Tournament;tba
White River at Faith;1 p.m.
Rapid City Central at Huron;12:30 p.m.
Spearfish at Pierre;1 p.m.
Bennett County at Timber Lake;1 p.m.
