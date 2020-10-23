Saturday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain
College Football;Time
SD Mines at Colorado Mesa;Noon
College Cross Country;Time
Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Championships;9:30 a.m.
High School Cross Country;Time
State Championship Meet, all classes (Hart Ranch);9:30 a.m.
High School Competitive Cheer;Time
State Championship Meet;11 a.m.
High School Volleyball;Time
Chamberlain at Winner (Platte HS);8 a.m.
Harrisburg at RC Central (Spearfish HS);9 a.m.
Brookings at RC Stevens (Sturgis HS);9 a.m.
Yankton at Spearfish;9 a.m.
Brandon Valley at Sturgis;9 a.m.
Douglas at Yankton (Spearfish HS);10 a.m.
Harrisburg at Spearfish;10 a.m.
Watertown at Sturgis;10 a.m.
Brandon Valley at RC Stevens (Sturgis HS);10:30 a.m.
Douglas at Harrisburg (Spearfish HS);11 a.m.
Brookings at Sturgis;11 a.m.
RC Stevens at Watertown (Sturgis HS);12 p.m.
Yankton at RC Central (Spearfish HS);12 p.m.
Faith at New Underwood;6 p.m.
