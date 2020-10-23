 Skip to main content
Saturday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain

College Football;Time

SD Mines at Colorado Mesa;Noon  

College Cross Country;Time

Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Championships;9:30 a.m.

High School Cross Country;Time

State Championship Meet, all classes (Hart Ranch);9:30 a.m.

High School Competitive Cheer;Time

State Championship Meet;11 a.m.

High School Volleyball;Time

Chamberlain at Winner (Platte HS);8 a.m.

Harrisburg at RC Central (Spearfish HS);9 a.m.

Brookings at RC Stevens (Sturgis HS);9 a.m.

Yankton at Spearfish;9 a.m.

Brandon Valley at Sturgis;9 a.m.

Douglas at Yankton (Spearfish HS);10 a.m.

Harrisburg at Spearfish;10 a.m.

Watertown at Sturgis;10 a.m.

Brandon Valley at RC Stevens (Sturgis HS);10:30 a.m.

Douglas at Harrisburg (Spearfish HS);11 a.m.

Brookings at Sturgis;11 a.m.

RC Stevens at Watertown (Sturgis HS);12 p.m.

Yankton at RC Central (Spearfish HS);12 p.m.

Faith at New Underwood;6 p.m.

