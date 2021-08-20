 Skip to main content
Saturday's Local Schedule
All Times Mountain

High School Football;Time

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton at RC Christian;2 p.m.

High School Boys Soccer;Time

SF Washington at RC Central;9 a.m.

SF Lincoln at RC Stevens;11 a.m.

Spearfish at Huron;11 a.m.

Sturgis at Mitchell;11 a.m.

St. Thomas More at Groton Area;2 p.m.

High School Girls Soccer;Time

SF Washington at RC Central;11 a.m.

SF Lincoln at RC Stevens;9 a.m.

Spearfish at Huron;9 a.m.

Sturgis at Mitchell;9 a.m.

St. Thomas More at Groton Area;12 p.m.

High School girls Tennis;Time

St. Thomas More vs. Watertown (Yankton);8 a.m.

St. Thomas More at Yankton;10:30 a.m.

Spearfish at Madison Invitational;8 a.m.

RC Christian at Madison Invitational;8 a.m.

