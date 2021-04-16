Saturday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain
ECHL Hockey;Time
Allen Americans at RC Rush;7:05 p.m.
College Football;Time
SD Mines Spring Game;1 p.m.
BHSU Spring Game;6 p.m.
College Track and Field;Time
Blue Hawk Games (Dickinson, ND);11:30 a.m.
Women's College Soccer;Time
Regis at BHSU;Noon
BHSU at Chadron St;PPD
Boy's High School Tennis;Time
RC Stevens at Brookings;7 a.m.
RC Central at Aberdeen Central (Huron);8 a.m.
RC Central at Mitchell;11 a.m.
High School Track and Field;Time
Corn Palace Relays (Mitchell);5 a.m.
Center of the Nation Invitational (Belle Fourche);9 a.m.
Battler Invitational;Noon
Blue Hawk Invitational;TBD
