Saturday's Local Schedule
Saturday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain

ECHL Hockey;Time

Allen Americans at RC Rush;7:05 p.m.

College Football;Time

SD Mines Spring Game;1 p.m.

BHSU Spring Game;6 p.m.

College Track and Field;Time

Blue Hawk Games (Dickinson, ND);11:30 a.m.

Women's College Soccer;Time

Regis at BHSU;Noon

BHSU at Chadron St;PPD

Boy's High School Tennis;Time

RC Stevens at Brookings;7 a.m.

RC Central at Aberdeen Central (Huron);8 a.m.

RC Central at Mitchell;11 a.m.

High School Track and Field;Time

Corn Palace Relays (Mitchell);5 a.m.

Center of the Nation Invitational (Belle Fourche);9 a.m.

Battler Invitational;Noon

Blue Hawk Invitational;TBD

