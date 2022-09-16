Saturday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain
College Football;Time
SD Mines at Colorado Mesa;1 p.m.
BHSU at Chadron St.;6 p.m.
College Volleyball;Time
Chadron St. at SD Mines;3 p.m.
Colorado Mines at BHSU;3 p.m.
College Rodeo;Time
Mid-Plains Community College Stampede (North Platte, Neb.);9 a.m.
Junior Hockey;Time
Yellowstone Quake at Badlands Sabres;7:05 p.m.
High School Football;Time
Mount Vernon/Plankinton at RC Christian;2 p.m.
Standing Rock, N.D. at Pine Ridge;2:30 p.m.
Marty at Red Cloud;3 p.m.
RC Central at SF Jefferson;3 p.m.
Lennox at Custer;5 p.m.
Lead-Deadwood at Winner;5 p.m.
High School Competitive Dance;Time
Brookings Invite;10 a.m.
Douglas Competition;11 a.m.
High School Cross Country;Time
Lyman Raider Nation Meet (Presho);9 a.m.
Boys High School Soccer;Time
Douglas/RC Christian/New Underwood at James Valley Christian;noon
Girls High School Tennis;Time
Spearfish at Mitchell;8 a.m.
RC Central vs. Huron (Aberdeen);8 a.m.
RC Stevens vs. Milbank (Aberdeen);8 a.m.
RC Christian at SF Christian;8 a.m.
RC Central vs. Watertown (Aberdeen);11 a.m.
RC Stevens vs. Huron (Aberdeen);11:45 a.m.
High School Volleyball;Time
Gregory vs. Parker (Bon Homme);7:30 a.m.
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte at Stanley County;9 a.m.
McLaughlin at Stanley County;9 a.m.
Winner vs. Todd County (Fort Pierre);9 a.m.
Lemmon at Ipswich;11 a.m.
Winner vs. Miller (Fort Pierre);11 a.m.
Spearfish at Mitchell;noon
Red Cloud at RC Christian;noon
SF Roosevelt at RC Central;1 p.m.
SJ Jefferson at RC Stevens;1:30 p.m.
Lyman at Bennett County;2 p.m.
Lyman vs. Gordon-Rushville, Neb. (Bennett Co.);2 p.m.
Douglas at Mitchell;2 p.m.
Wakpala at Oelrichs;3 p.m.