Saturday's Local Schedule

  • 0
082022-RCC-LD85.jpg
Matt Gade

All Times Mountain

College Football;Time

SD Mines at Colorado Mesa;1 p.m.

BHSU at Chadron St.;6 p.m.

College Volleyball;Time

Chadron St. at SD Mines;3 p.m.

Colorado Mines at BHSU;3 p.m.

College Rodeo;Time

Mid-Plains Community College Stampede (North Platte, Neb.);9 a.m.

Junior Hockey;Time

Yellowstone Quake at Badlands Sabres;7:05 p.m.

High School Football;Time

Mount Vernon/Plankinton at RC Christian;2 p.m.

Standing Rock, N.D. at Pine Ridge;2:30 p.m.

Marty at Red Cloud;3 p.m.

RC Central at SF Jefferson;3 p.m.

Lennox at Custer;5 p.m.

Lead-Deadwood at Winner;5 p.m.

High School Competitive Dance;Time

Brookings Invite;10 a.m.

Douglas Competition;11 a.m.

High School Cross Country;Time

Lyman Raider Nation Meet (Presho);9 a.m.

Boys High School Soccer;Time

Douglas/RC Christian/New Underwood at James Valley Christian;noon

Girls High School Tennis;Time

Spearfish at Mitchell;8 a.m.

RC Central vs. Huron (Aberdeen);8 a.m.

RC Stevens vs. Milbank (Aberdeen);8 a.m.

RC Christian at SF Christian;8 a.m.

RC Central vs. Watertown (Aberdeen);11 a.m.

RC Stevens vs. Huron (Aberdeen);11:45 a.m.

High School Volleyball;Time

Gregory vs. Parker (Bon Homme);7:30 a.m.

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte at Stanley County;9 a.m.

McLaughlin at Stanley County;9 a.m.

Winner vs. Todd County (Fort Pierre);9 a.m.

Lemmon at Ipswich;11 a.m.

Winner vs. Miller (Fort Pierre);11 a.m.

Spearfish at Mitchell;noon

Red Cloud at RC Christian;noon

SF Roosevelt at RC Central;1 p.m.

SJ Jefferson at RC Stevens;1:30 p.m.

Lyman at Bennett County;2 p.m.

Lyman vs. Gordon-Rushville, Neb. (Bennett Co.);2 p.m.

Douglas at Mitchell;2 p.m.

Wakpala at Oelrichs;3 p.m.

