Saturday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain
High School Football;Time
RC Central at Harrisburg;5 p.m.
High School Girls Soccer;Time
Mitchell at Spearfish;Noon.
St. Thomas More at West Central;10 a.m.
Huron at Sturgis;10 a.m.
Belle Fourche at Dakota Valley;11:30 a.m.
High School Boys Soccer;Time
Huron at Sturgis;12 p.m.
Mitchell at Spearfish;Noon.
High School Girls Tennis;Time
Rapid City Invitational
Singles
Flights 1-4, Sioux Park;8 a.m.
Flights 5-8, Parkview; 8 a.m.
High School Volleyball;Time
Aberdeen Central at R.C. Central;1:30 p.m.
Pierre at RC Stevens;1:30 p.m.
R.C. Christian Invitational Times;tba
Huron Invitational;8 a.m.
Custer Invitational;tba
Stanley County;1 p.m.
Jones County Triangular;11 a.m.
Motorsports;Time
Half Mile Nationals (BH Speedway);7 p.m.
Pro Rodeo;Time
PRCA Range Days Rodeo;8 a.m.;7 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!