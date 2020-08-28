 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Saturday's Local Schedule

Saturday's Local Schedule

{{featured_button_text}}

All Times Mountain

High School Football;Time

RC Central at Harrisburg;5 p.m.

High School Girls Soccer;Time

Mitchell at Spearfish;Noon.

St. Thomas More at West Central;10 a.m.

Huron at Sturgis;10 a.m.

Belle Fourche at Dakota Valley;11:30 a.m.

High School Boys Soccer;Time

Huron at Sturgis;12 p.m.

Mitchell at Spearfish;Noon.

High School Girls Tennis;Time

Rapid City Invitational

Singles

Flights 1-4, Sioux Park;8 a.m.

Flights 5-8, Parkview; 8 a.m.

High School Volleyball;Time

Aberdeen Central at R.C. Central;1:30 p.m.

Pierre at RC Stevens;1:30 p.m.

R.C. Christian Invitational Times;tba

Huron Invitational;8 a.m.

Custer Invitational;tba

Stanley County;1 p.m.

Jones County Triangular;11 a.m.

Motorsports;Time

Half Mile Nationals (BH Speedway);7 p.m.

Pro Rodeo;Time

PRCA Range Days Rodeo;8 a.m.;7 p.m.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Today in Sports History: August 31st

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News