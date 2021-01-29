 Skip to main content
Saturday's Local Schedule

Saturday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain

ECHL Hockey;Time

Rapid City Rush at Wichita Thunder;6:05 p.m.

Rodeo;Time

Xtreme Bulls;7:30 p.m.

College Women's Basketball;Time

Colorado Christian at Black Hills St.;3 p.m.

SD Mines at New Mexico Highlands;5 p.m.

High School Boys Basketball;Time

Lakota Tech at Dupree;Noon

Harding County at New Underwood;Noon

Lemmon at Herreid/Selby Area;1 p.m.

Lyman at Wall;1 p.m.

Newell at Philip;1 p.m.

Hill City at Kadoka Area;2 p.m.

Edgemont at Hemingford (NE);3 p.m.

Sturgis at RC Stevens;3:30 p.m.

Harrisburg at RC Central;4:30 p.m.

Chadron (NE) at Hot Springs;7 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball;Time

Lakota Tech at Dupree;11 a.m.

Harding County at New Underwood;Noon

Edgemont at Hemingford (NE);1 p.m.

Lyman at Wall;1 p.m.

Newell at Philip; 1 p.m.

Sturgis at RC Stevens;1:30 p.m.

Hill City at Kadoka Area;2 p.m.

Bennett County at Jones County;3 p.m.

RC Christian at White River;3 p.m.

Chadron (NE) at Hot Springs;5:30 p.m.

Harrisburg at RC Central;3 p.m.

High School Gymnastics;Time

Pierre Triangular;3 p.m.

High School Boys Wrestling;Time

Aberdeen Tournament;8 a.m.

Wagner Tournament;8 a.m.

Brandon Valley Tournament;9:15 a.m.

