Saturday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain
ECHL Hockey;Time
Rapid City Rush at Wichita Thunder;6:05 p.m.
Rodeo;Time
Xtreme Bulls;7:30 p.m.
College Women's Basketball;Time
Colorado Christian at Black Hills St.;3 p.m.
SD Mines at New Mexico Highlands;5 p.m.
High School Boys Basketball;Time
Lakota Tech at Dupree;Noon
Harding County at New Underwood;Noon
Lemmon at Herreid/Selby Area;1 p.m.
Lyman at Wall;1 p.m.
Newell at Philip;1 p.m.
Hill City at Kadoka Area;2 p.m.
Edgemont at Hemingford (NE);3 p.m.
Sturgis at RC Stevens;3:30 p.m.
Harrisburg at RC Central;4:30 p.m.
Chadron (NE) at Hot Springs;7 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball;Time
Lakota Tech at Dupree;11 a.m.
Harding County at New Underwood;Noon
Edgemont at Hemingford (NE);1 p.m.
Lyman at Wall;1 p.m.
Newell at Philip; 1 p.m.
Sturgis at RC Stevens;1:30 p.m.
Hill City at Kadoka Area;2 p.m.
Bennett County at Jones County;3 p.m.
RC Christian at White River;3 p.m.
Chadron (NE) at Hot Springs;5:30 p.m.
Harrisburg at RC Central;3 p.m.
High School Gymnastics;Time
Pierre Triangular;3 p.m.
High School Boys Wrestling;Time
Aberdeen Tournament;8 a.m.
Wagner Tournament;8 a.m.
Brandon Valley Tournament;9:15 a.m.