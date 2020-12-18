Saturday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain
ECHL Hockey;Time
Rapid City Rush at Allen Americans;6:05 p.m.
Men's College Basketball;Time
SD Mines at Colorado Christian;4 p.m.
Black Hills St. at UC Colorado Springs;ppd
Women's College Basketball;Time
SD Mines at Colorado Christian;2 p.m.
Black Hills St. at UC Colorado Springs;5:30 p.m.
High School Boys Basketball;Time
RC Central at Huron;12:30 p.m.
RC Stevens at Mitchell;12:30 p.m.
Belle Fourche at Upton (WY);12:45 p.m.
Mott-Regent (ND) at Lemmon;1 p.m.
Bennett County at Lyman;1 p.m.
Spearfish at Pierre T.F. Riggs;1 p.m.
Sully Butters at Winner;1 p.m.
Potter County at Warner;1:15 p.m.
Colome at Cody-Kilgore (NE);2 p.m.
Tiospa Zina at Chamberlain;2:30 p.m.
Custer at White River;4 p.m.
TBA at Lead-Deadwood;4:30 p.m.
Sturgis at Aberdeen Central;5 p.m.
St. Thomas More at Scottsbluff (NE);5 p.m.
Hot Springs at Hill City;7:30 p.m.
TBA at Mobridge-Pollock;TBA
Girls High School Basketball;Time
Belle Fourche at Upton (WY);11 a.m.
Potter County at Warner;Noon
Custer at White River;12:30 p.m.
Harding County at Wall;1 p.m.
Bennett County at Lyman;1 p.m.
Huron at RC Central;1:30 p.m.
Mitchell at RC Stevens;1:30 p.m.
Aberdeen Central at Sturgis;1:30 p.m.
Colome at Cody-Kilgore (NE);2 p.m.
Pierre T.F. Riggs at Spearfish;2 p.m.
TBA at Lead-Deadwood;3 p.m.
St. Thomas More at Scottsbluff (NE);3:30 p.m.
Hot Springs at Hill City;5:30 p.m.
Faith at New Underwood;TBA
McIntosh at TBA (Mobridge);TBA
Timber Lake at TBA (Mobridge);TBA
High School Gymnastics;Time
Jill McCormick Invitational (Aberdeen Central);11 a.m.
Stanley County Invitational (Ft. Pierre);11 a.m.
High School Wrestling;Time
Madison Invitational;8 a.m.
Hot Springs Invitational;9 a.m.
Mt. Vernon-Plankington Tournament;9:30 a.m.
Valentine Tournament;11 a.m.
Brookings Tournament;TBA
