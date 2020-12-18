 Skip to main content
Saturday's Local Schedule

Saturday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain 

ECHL Hockey;Time

Rapid City Rush at Allen Americans;6:05 p.m.

Men's College Basketball;Time

SD Mines at Colorado Christian;4 p.m.

Black Hills St. at UC Colorado Springs;ppd

Women's College Basketball;Time

SD Mines at Colorado Christian;2 p.m.

Black Hills St. at UC Colorado Springs;5:30 p.m.

High School Boys Basketball;Time

RC Central at Huron;12:30 p.m.

RC Stevens at Mitchell;12:30 p.m.

Belle Fourche at Upton (WY);12:45 p.m.

Mott-Regent (ND) at Lemmon;1 p.m.

Bennett County at Lyman;1 p.m.

Spearfish at Pierre T.F. Riggs;1 p.m.

Sully Butters at Winner;1 p.m.

Potter County at Warner;1:15 p.m.

Colome at Cody-Kilgore (NE);2 p.m.

Tiospa Zina at Chamberlain;2:30 p.m.

Custer at White River;4 p.m.

TBA at Lead-Deadwood;4:30 p.m.

Sturgis at Aberdeen Central;5 p.m.

St. Thomas More at Scottsbluff (NE);5 p.m.

Hot Springs at Hill City;7:30 p.m.

TBA at Mobridge-Pollock;TBA

Girls High School Basketball;Time

Belle Fourche at Upton (WY);11 a.m.

Potter County at Warner;Noon

Custer at White River;12:30 p.m.

Harding County at Wall;1 p.m.

Bennett County at Lyman;1 p.m.

Huron at RC Central;1:30 p.m.

Mitchell at RC Stevens;1:30 p.m.

Aberdeen Central at Sturgis;1:30 p.m.

Colome at Cody-Kilgore (NE);2 p.m.

Pierre T.F. Riggs at Spearfish;2 p.m.

TBA at Lead-Deadwood;3 p.m.

St. Thomas More at Scottsbluff (NE);3:30 p.m.

Hot Springs at Hill City;5:30 p.m.

Faith at New Underwood;TBA

McIntosh at TBA (Mobridge);TBA

Timber Lake at TBA (Mobridge);TBA

High School Gymnastics;Time

Jill McCormick Invitational (Aberdeen Central);11 a.m.

Stanley County Invitational (Ft. Pierre);11 a.m.

High School Wrestling;Time

Madison Invitational;8 a.m.

Hot Springs Invitational;9 a.m.

Mt. Vernon-Plankington Tournament;9:30 a.m.

Valentine Tournament;11 a.m.

Brookings Tournament;TBA

