Saturday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain
Saturday
High School Boys Soccer;Time
St. Thomas More at Douglas/RC Christian;10 a.m.
Spearfish at RC Central;11 a.m.
High School Girls Soccer;Time
Spearfish at RC Central;9 a.m.
St. Thomas More at Douglas/RC Christian;12 p.m.
High School Competitive Cheer;Time
RC Stevens Invitational;11 a.m.
High School Girls Tennis;Time
Pierre Tournament; 8 a.m.
High School Volleyball;Time
Little Moreau Conference Tournament;9 a.m.
Sully Buttes at Colome;11 a.m.
Edgemont at Phillip;2 p.m.
Hill City Round-Robin
Main Gym; Matches start at 10 a.m.
Hill City vs. Sturgis
Hill City vs. St. Thomas More
Hill City vs. RC Christian
Burden Gym: Matches start at 10 a.m.
St. Thomas More vs. RC Christian
RC Christian vs. Sturgis
St. Thomas More vs. Sturgis
Monday
High School Cross Country;Time
Lemmon Invitational;5 p.m.
Miller Invitational;TBA
High School Boys Golf;Time
West River Challenge (Boulder Canyon);3 p.m.
Region 4A Tournament (Hot springs);10 a.m.
High School Competitive Cheer;Time
Sturgis Brown Competition;5 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!