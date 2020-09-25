 Skip to main content
Saturday's Local Schedule
Saturday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain

Saturday

High School Boys Soccer;Time

St. Thomas More at Douglas/RC Christian;10 a.m.

Spearfish at RC Central;11 a.m.

High School Girls Soccer;Time

Spearfish at RC Central;9 a.m.

St. Thomas More at Douglas/RC Christian;12 p.m.

High School Competitive Cheer;Time

RC Stevens Invitational;11 a.m.

High School Girls Tennis;Time

Pierre Tournament; 8 a.m.

High School Volleyball;Time

Little Moreau Conference Tournament;9 a.m.

Sully Buttes at Colome;11 a.m.

Edgemont at Phillip;2 p.m.

Hill City Round-Robin

Main Gym; Matches start at 10 a.m.

Hill City vs. Sturgis

Hill City vs. St. Thomas More

Hill City vs. RC Christian

Burden Gym: Matches start at 10 a.m.

St. Thomas More vs. RC Christian

RC Christian vs. Sturgis

St. Thomas More vs. Sturgis

Monday

High School Cross Country;Time

Lemmon Invitational;5 p.m.

Miller Invitational;TBA

High School Boys Golf;Time

West River Challenge (Boulder Canyon);3 p.m.

Region 4A Tournament (Hot springs);10 a.m.

High School Competitive Cheer;Time

Sturgis Brown Competition;5 p.m.

