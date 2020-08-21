Saturday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain
High School Girls Soccer;Time
R.C. Central at S.F. Lincoln;10 a.m.
Groton Area at St. Thomas More;11 a.m.
Doug/R.C. Christian at S.F. Roosevelt;10 a.m.
S.F. Christian at Belle Fourche;10 a.m.
High School Boys Soccer;Time
R.C. Central at S.F. Lincoln 10 a.m.
Groton Area at St. Thomas More 11 a.m.
Dougl/R.C. Christian at S.F. Roosevelt 12 p.m.
S.F. Christian at Belle Fourche 12 p.m.
High School Girls Tennis;Time
St. Thomas More at SF Lincoln;8 a.m.
St. Thomas More at SF Washington 11 a.m.
RC Stevens vs. Vermilion (Yankton);8 a.m.
RC Stevens at Yankton;10 a.m.
RC Christian, Spearfish at Madison Invite;tba
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!