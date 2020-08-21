 Skip to main content
Saturday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain

High School Girls Soccer;Time

R.C. Central at S.F. Lincoln;10 a.m.

Groton Area at St. Thomas More;11 a.m.

Doug/R.C. Christian at S.F. Roosevelt;10 a.m.

S.F. Christian at Belle Fourche;10 a.m.

High School Boys Soccer;Time

R.C. Central at S.F. Lincoln 10 a.m.

Groton Area at St. Thomas More 11 a.m.

Dougl/R.C. Christian at S.F. Roosevelt 12 p.m.

S.F. Christian at Belle Fourche 12 p.m.

High School Girls Tennis;Time

St. Thomas More at SF Lincoln;8 a.m.

St. Thomas More at SF Washington 11 a.m.

RC Stevens vs. Vermilion (Yankton);8 a.m.

RC Stevens at Yankton;10 a.m.

RC Christian, Spearfish at Madison Invite;tba

