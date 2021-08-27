 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Saturday's Local Schedule
alert

Saturday's Local Schedule

{{featured_button_text}}

All Times Mountain

High School Football;Time

Red Cloud at Standing Rock (ND);2 p.m.

SF Lincoln at RC Central;3 p.m.

RC Christian at Parker;4 p.m.

Wagner at Bennett County;5 p.m.

Watertown at Sturgis;5 p.m.

Newell at Potter County;6 p.m.

Girls High School Soccer;Time

RC Central at SF Roosevelt;9 a.m.

West Central at STM;11 a.m.

O'Gorman at Douglas/RC Christian/New Underwood;11 a.m.

Dakota Valley at Belle Fourche;11 a.m.

RC Stevens at SF Jefferson;11 a.m.

Yankton at Spearfish;Noon

Dakota Valley at Sturgis;5 p.m.

Boys High School Soccer;Time

RC Stevens at SF Jefferson;9 a.m.

O'Gorman at Douglas/RC Christian/New Underwood;9 a.m.

RC Central at SF Roosevelt;11 a.m.

Yankton at Spearfish;Noon

Girls High School Tennis;Time

Rapid City Invitational;8 a.m.

High School Volleyball;Time

Bennett County/Stanley County/Wall Triangular;1 p.m.

Aberdeen Central at RC Stevens;1:30 p.m.

Bison/Jones County/Little Wound Triangular (Jones County);Noon

Pierre at RC Central;12:30 p.m.

RC Christian Tournament (Begins at 9 a.m., Rolling Schedule)

New Underwood at RC Christian

St. Thomas More at Madison

New Underwood at Scottsbluff 

St. Thomas More at Faith

Scottsbluff at RC Christian

Faith at Madison

Madison at RC Christian

New Underwood at St. Thomas More

Faith at New Underwood 

Scottsbluff at Madison

St. Thomas More at RC Christian

Scottsbluff at Faith

Custer Tournament

Hot Springs at Edgemont;9 a.m.

Custer at Lead-Deadwood;9 a.m.

Todd County at Lead-Deadwood;10 a.m.

Newell at Red Cloud;10 a.m.

Edgemont at Pine Ridge;11 a.m.

Hill City at Red Cloud;11 a.m.

Huron Invitational (Times Approximate, Rolling Schedule)  

Spearfish at Huron;8 a.m.

Mitchell at Douglas;8 a.m.

Brookings at Sturgis;8 a.m.

Chester Area at Douglas;11 a.m.

SF Christian at Sturgis;11 a.m.

Watertown at Douglas;Noon

Sturgis at Harrisburg;Noon

Douglas at Harrisburg;1:30 p.m.

Watertown at Sturgis;2 p.m.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Refugee agencies scrambling to help Afghans

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for August 25
Local

Your Two Cents for August 25

Parents: Stand up and protect your children on your own by having them wear masks in school, since the RCSB refuses to put your children first.

Watch Now: Related Video

Refugee agencies scrambling to help Afghans

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News