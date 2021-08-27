Saturday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain
High School Football;Time
Red Cloud at Standing Rock (ND);2 p.m.
SF Lincoln at RC Central;3 p.m.
RC Christian at Parker;4 p.m.
Wagner at Bennett County;5 p.m.
Watertown at Sturgis;5 p.m.
Newell at Potter County;6 p.m.
Girls High School Soccer;Time
RC Central at SF Roosevelt;9 a.m.
West Central at STM;11 a.m.
O'Gorman at Douglas/RC Christian/New Underwood;11 a.m.
Dakota Valley at Belle Fourche;11 a.m.
RC Stevens at SF Jefferson;11 a.m.
Yankton at Spearfish;Noon
Dakota Valley at Sturgis;5 p.m.
Boys High School Soccer;Time
RC Stevens at SF Jefferson;9 a.m.
O'Gorman at Douglas/RC Christian/New Underwood;9 a.m.
RC Central at SF Roosevelt;11 a.m.
Yankton at Spearfish;Noon
Girls High School Tennis;Time
Rapid City Invitational;8 a.m.
High School Volleyball;Time
Bennett County/Stanley County/Wall Triangular;1 p.m.
Aberdeen Central at RC Stevens;1:30 p.m.
Bison/Jones County/Little Wound Triangular (Jones County);Noon
Pierre at RC Central;12:30 p.m.
RC Christian Tournament (Begins at 9 a.m., Rolling Schedule)
New Underwood at RC Christian
St. Thomas More at Madison
New Underwood at Scottsbluff
St. Thomas More at Faith
Scottsbluff at RC Christian
Faith at Madison
Madison at RC Christian
New Underwood at St. Thomas More
Faith at New Underwood
Scottsbluff at Madison
St. Thomas More at RC Christian
Scottsbluff at Faith
Custer Tournament
Hot Springs at Edgemont;9 a.m.
Custer at Lead-Deadwood;9 a.m.
Todd County at Lead-Deadwood;10 a.m.
Newell at Red Cloud;10 a.m.
Edgemont at Pine Ridge;11 a.m.
Hill City at Red Cloud;11 a.m.
Huron Invitational (Times Approximate, Rolling Schedule)
Spearfish at Huron;8 a.m.
Mitchell at Douglas;8 a.m.
Brookings at Sturgis;8 a.m.
Chester Area at Douglas;11 a.m.
SF Christian at Sturgis;11 a.m.
Watertown at Douglas;Noon
Sturgis at Harrisburg;Noon
Douglas at Harrisburg;1:30 p.m.
Watertown at Sturgis;2 p.m.