Saturday's Local Schedule

Saturday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain

Men's College Basketball;TV;Time

SD Mines at Adams State;5:30 p.m.

Westminster at Black Hills St.;6 p.m.

Women's College Basketball;TV;Time

SD Mines at Adams State;3 p.m.

Westminster at Black Hills St.;4:30 p.m.

ECHL;Time

Utah at Rapid City;7 p.m.

High School Boys Basketball;Time

Newell at Bison;1 p.m.

RC Central at Douglas;7:30 p.m.

Kadoka Area at Faith;3 p.m.

Jones County at Highmore-Herrold;4 p.m

Harding County at Lead-Deadwood;3 p.m.

Dupree at New Underwood;2 p.m.

Philip at Rapid City Central;4 p.m.

Yankton at RC Stevens;1:30 p.m.

Brandon Valley at Spearfish;2:30 p.m.

Thomas More at Thunder Basin;tba

Edgemont at Wall;2 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball;Time

Newell at Bison;1 p.m.

RC Central at Douglas;6 p.m.

Kadoka Area at Faith;3 p.m.

Jones County at Highmore-Harrold;2:30 p.m.

Harding County at Lead-Deadwood;2 p.m.

Dupree at New Underwood;2 p.m.

Lyman at Potter County;tba

Philip at Rapid City Christian;1 p.m.

Yankton at RC Stevens;Noon.

Brandon Valley at Spearfish;1 p.m.

White River at Stanley Co;4 p.m.

St. Thomas More at thunder Basin;tba

Edgemont at Wall;2 p.m.

High School Wrestling;Time

Rapid City Invite;8 a.m.

