Saturday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain
Men's College Basketball;TV;Time
SD Mines at Adams State;5:30 p.m.
Westminster at Black Hills St.;6 p.m.
Women's College Basketball;TV;Time
SD Mines at Adams State;3 p.m.
Westminster at Black Hills St.;4:30 p.m.
ECHL;Time
Utah at Rapid City;7 p.m.
High School Boys Basketball;Time
Newell at Bison;1 p.m.
RC Central at Douglas;7:30 p.m.
Kadoka Area at Faith;3 p.m.
Jones County at Highmore-Herrold;4 p.m
Harding County at Lead-Deadwood;3 p.m.
Dupree at New Underwood;2 p.m.
Philip at Rapid City Central;4 p.m.
Yankton at RC Stevens;1:30 p.m.
Brandon Valley at Spearfish;2:30 p.m.
Thomas More at Thunder Basin;tba
Edgemont at Wall;2 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball;Time
Newell at Bison;1 p.m.
RC Central at Douglas;6 p.m.
Kadoka Area at Faith;3 p.m.
Jones County at Highmore-Harrold;2:30 p.m.
Harding County at Lead-Deadwood;2 p.m.
Dupree at New Underwood;2 p.m.
Lyman at Potter County;tba
Philip at Rapid City Christian;1 p.m.
Yankton at RC Stevens;Noon.
Brandon Valley at Spearfish;1 p.m.
White River at Stanley Co;4 p.m.
St. Thomas More at thunder Basin;tba
Edgemont at Wall;2 p.m.
High School Wrestling;Time
Rapid City Invite;8 a.m.
