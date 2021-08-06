Saturday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain
Expedition League Baseball;Time
Spearfish at Wheat City;6:05 p.m.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
Click any reaction to login.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
All Times Mountain
Expedition League Baseball;Time
Spearfish at Wheat City;6:05 p.m.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A 41-year-old Florida woman is now in jail for disorderly conduct on a plane Friday at Rapid City Regional Airport.
A 32-year-old Rapid City man has been identified as the person who died Saturday morning in a one-vehicle crash near Piedmont.
The body of a woman who was reported missing on July 6 has been found, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office.
A disbarred lawyer who pleaded guilty to five of 57 charges regarding wire fraud, money laundering, and bank fraud, will serve 30 months in fe…
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem's purchase of an updated state airplane was completed Thursday, with the state opting for a bigger, faster and n…
One person died and another person was injured Saturday morning in a fatal crash involving three motorcycles that occurred near Keystone.
A Hot Springs man has been identified as the person who died Saturday morning in a fatal crash involving three motorcycles near Keystone.
The Pennington County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday that a large drug bust has netted millions of dollars in illegal drugs, guns and cash.
The Pennington County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death after a body was discovered Thursday in a burned vehicle near Rockerville.
President Biden's decision to require all federal employees and contractors to show proof of vaccination or be tested regularly will provide a…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.