Saturday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain
College Football;TV;Time
Chadron State at Colorado Mesa;Noon.
Black Hills State at SD Mines;5 p.m.
High School Boys Soccer;Time
AA Quarterfinals;Time
SF Washington at RC Stevens;2 p.m.
Sioux Falls O'Gorman at Spearfish;6 p.m.
AA Semifinals;Time
St. Thomas More at SF Christian;10 a.m.
High School Girls Soccer;Time
AA Quarterfinals;Time
RC Central at RC Stevens;10 a.m.
High School Volleyball;Time
South Dakota-Wyoming Border Wars
At Rapid City Central
Thunder Basin at RC Central;noon
Spearfish vs. St. Thomas More;noon
Thunder Basin vs. Spearfish;1:30 p.m.
Douglas vs. St. Thomas More;1:30 p.m.
RC Central vs. St. Thomas More;3 p.m.
Douglas vs. Thunder Basin;3 p.m.
Edgemont at Dupree;11 a.m.
Newell at Dupree;1 p.m.
Sturgis at Hill City;2 p.m.
Faith at Kadoka Area;3 p.m.
Jones County at New Underwood;3 p.m.
Lyman at Potter Co.;Noon
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte vs. Todd Co.;1 p.m.
