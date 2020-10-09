 Skip to main content
Saturday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain

College Football;TV;Time

Chadron State at Colorado Mesa;Noon.

Black Hills State at SD Mines;5 p.m.

High School Boys Soccer;Time

AA Quarterfinals;Time

SF Washington at RC Stevens;2 p.m.

Sioux Falls O'Gorman at Spearfish;6 p.m.

AA Semifinals;Time

St. Thomas More at SF Christian;10 a.m.

High School Girls Soccer;Time

AA Quarterfinals;Time

RC Central at RC Stevens;10 a.m.

High School Volleyball;Time

South Dakota-Wyoming Border Wars

At Rapid City Central

Thunder Basin at RC Central;noon

Spearfish vs. St. Thomas More;noon

Thunder Basin vs. Spearfish;1:30 p.m.

Douglas vs. St. Thomas More;1:30 p.m.

RC Central vs. St. Thomas More;3 p.m.

Douglas vs. Thunder Basin;3 p.m.

Edgemont at Dupree;11 a.m.

Newell at Dupree;1 p.m.

Sturgis at Hill City;2 p.m.

Faith at Kadoka Area;3 p.m.

Jones County at New Underwood;3 p.m.

Lyman at Potter Co.;Noon

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte vs. Todd Co.;1 p.m.

