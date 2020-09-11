 Skip to main content
Saturday's Local Schedule

Saturday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain

High School Cross Country;Time

Heartland Preview (Sioux Falls);7:30 a.m.

High School Football;Time

Hot Springs at Lead-Deadwood;4 p.m.

Spearfish at Mitchell;5 p.m.

High School Boys Golf;Time

Stevens, Spearfish at Yankton Invite;9 a.m.

High School Boys Soccer;Time

St. Thomas More at Belle Fourche;1 p.m.

Hot Springs at Doug/RC Christian;10 a.m.

Rapid City Stevens at Sturgis 5 p.m.

High School Girls Soccer;Time

St. Thomas More at Belle Fourche;11 a.m.

Rapid City Stevens at Sturgis 3 p.m.

High School Girls Tennis;Time

RC Stevens at SF Lincoln;8 a.m.

RC Stevens at SF O'Gorman;11 a.m.

RC Central at SF Washington;8 a.m.

RC Central at SF Lincoln;11 a.m.

Spearfish at Brandon Valley;tba

High School Volleyball;Time

White River at Kadoka Area Tournament; 11 a.m.

Harding County Kadoka Area Tournament;10 a.m.

Belle Fourche at Lennox 1:30 p.m.

Dupree at New Underwood;5 p.m.

Highmore-Harrold at Philip;2:30 p.m.

Motorsports;Time

Black Hills Speedway;7 p.m.

