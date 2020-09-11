Saturday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain
High School Cross Country;Time
Heartland Preview (Sioux Falls);7:30 a.m.
High School Football;Time
Hot Springs at Lead-Deadwood;4 p.m.
Spearfish at Mitchell;5 p.m.
High School Boys Golf;Time
Stevens, Spearfish at Yankton Invite;9 a.m.
High School Boys Soccer;Time
St. Thomas More at Belle Fourche;1 p.m.
Hot Springs at Doug/RC Christian;10 a.m.
Rapid City Stevens at Sturgis 5 p.m.
High School Girls Soccer;Time
St. Thomas More at Belle Fourche;11 a.m.
Rapid City Stevens at Sturgis 3 p.m.
High School Girls Tennis;Time
RC Stevens at SF Lincoln;8 a.m.
RC Stevens at SF O'Gorman;11 a.m.
RC Central at SF Washington;8 a.m.
RC Central at SF Lincoln;11 a.m.
Spearfish at Brandon Valley;tba
High School Volleyball;Time
White River at Kadoka Area Tournament; 11 a.m.
Harding County Kadoka Area Tournament;10 a.m.
Belle Fourche at Lennox 1:30 p.m.
Dupree at New Underwood;5 p.m.
Highmore-Harrold at Philip;2:30 p.m.
Motorsports;Time
Black Hills Speedway;7 p.m.
