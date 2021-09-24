 Skip to main content
Saturday's Local Schedule
All Times Mountain

College Football;Time

Adams St at BHSU;1 p.m.

CSU Pueblo at SD Mines;4 p.m.

Women's College Volleyball;Time

SD Mines at Chadron St;6 p.m.

BHSU at Colorado Mines;5 p.m.

Girls High School Soccer;Time

Douglas/RC Christian/New Underwood at St. Thomas More;10 a.m.

Boys High School Soccer;Time

Freeman Academy at Hot Springs;11 a.m.

Douglas/RC Christian/New Underwood at St. Thomas More;Noon

Girls High School Tennis;Time

East-West Invitational

O'Gorman at RC Central;8 a.m.

SF Jefferson at RC Stevens;8 a.m.

SF Washington at RC Central;11 a.m.

SF Lincoln at RC Stevens;11 a.m.

SF Jefferson at RC Central;2 p.m.

Pierre Invitational

Huron at Spearfish;8:30 a.m.

High School Volleyball;Time

Sanford Pentagon Invitational

Tea Area at Winner;2:30 p.m.

Brandon Valley at RC Christian;2:30 p.m.

O'Gorman at Hill City;2:30 p.m.

Belle Fourche Invitational

St. Thomas More at Belle Fourche;9 a.m.

Edgemont at Belle Fourche;Noon

Little Moreau Conference Tournament

Newell at TBA;9 a.m.

McIntosh at TBA;9 a.m.

