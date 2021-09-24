Saturday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain
College Football;Time
Adams St at BHSU;1 p.m.
CSU Pueblo at SD Mines;4 p.m.
Women's College Volleyball;Time
SD Mines at Chadron St;6 p.m.
BHSU at Colorado Mines;5 p.m.
Girls High School Soccer;Time
Douglas/RC Christian/New Underwood at St. Thomas More;10 a.m.
Boys High School Soccer;Time
Freeman Academy at Hot Springs;11 a.m.
Douglas/RC Christian/New Underwood at St. Thomas More;Noon
Girls High School Tennis;Time
East-West Invitational
O'Gorman at RC Central;8 a.m.
SF Jefferson at RC Stevens;8 a.m.
SF Washington at RC Central;11 a.m.
SF Lincoln at RC Stevens;11 a.m.
SF Jefferson at RC Central;2 p.m.
Pierre Invitational
Huron at Spearfish;8:30 a.m.
High School Volleyball;Time
Sanford Pentagon Invitational
Tea Area at Winner;2:30 p.m.
Brandon Valley at RC Christian;2:30 p.m.
O'Gorman at Hill City;2:30 p.m.
Belle Fourche Invitational
St. Thomas More at Belle Fourche;9 a.m.
Edgemont at Belle Fourche;Noon
Little Moreau Conference Tournament
Newell at TBA;9 a.m.
McIntosh at TBA;9 a.m.