Saturday's Local Scores
Saturday's Local Scores

BOYS

Chadron, Neb. 51, Hot Springs 48

Custer 66, Belle Fourche 63

Deubrook 52, Chester 42

Deuel 56, Britton-Hecla 46

Flandreau 57, Clark/Willow Lake 39

Gregory 71, Jones County 45

Kadoka Area 66, Edgemont 52

Madison 69, Canton 59

Mitchell 64, Harrisburg 46

Mobridge-Pollock 53, Groton Area 51

Potter County 71, Timber Lake 68

Sioux Falls O'Gorman 85, Brookings 36

Sioux Falls Washington 65, Sioux Falls Lincoln 64

Sioux Valley 74, Parker 43

Stanley County 68, Wall 43

Vermillion 71, Beresford 22

Webster 53, Leola/Frederick 46

Winner 75, Hill City 60

DWU/Culver's Classic

Canistota 61, Dell Rapids St. Mary 56

Corsica/Stickney 66, Freeman Academy/Marion 61

DeSmet 76, White River 63

Hanson 56, Chamberlain 42

Howard 47, Platte-Geddes 45

Lyman 44, Bridgewater-Emery 41

St. Thomas More 63, Dell Rapids 53

Viborg-Hurley 50, Aberdeen Christian 40

GIRLS

Aberdeen Central 48, Watertown 45

Belle Fourche 56, Custer 39

Bennett County 60, Hot Springs 50

Beresford 40, Vermillion 32

Bison 34, Lead-Deadwood 30

Brandon Valley 54, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 40

Canton 40, Madison 31

DeSmet 50, Howard 37

Deubrook 68, Chester 30

Deuel 51, Britton-Hecla 23

Flandreau 58, Clark/Willow Lake 40

Groton Area 54, Mobridge-Pollock 39

Harrisburg 60, Mitchell 52

Jones County 45, Gregory 27

McCook Central/Montrose 64, Garretson 52

Milbank 52, Tri-Valley 35

North Central Co-Op 46, Northwestern 31

Sioux Falls Christian 56, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 42

Sioux Falls Washington 58, Sioux Falls Lincoln 23

Sioux Valley 51, Parker 42

Timber Lake 64, Potter County 48

Wall 44, Stanley County 24

Waubay/Summit 77, Tri-State 55

Webster 60, Leola/Frederick 40

West Central 60, St. Thomas More 53

Winner 58, Hill City 49

Warner Classic

Aberdeen Christian 53, Highmore-Harrold 43

Aberdeen Roncalli 59, Florence/Henry 55

Arlington 36, Ipswich 30

Hamlin 60, Waverly-South Shore 25

Curling

Rushmore Curling Club Scores - Week 6

 Rock Blockers 9, Kistler 0

 Frost Heaves 6, The Van Buren Boys 2

 Sweeping With the Enemy 5, Curl Jam 4

 Rockin the House 10, Kings of the House 3

