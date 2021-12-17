Saturday's Local Sports Schedule: LNI Championships

All Times Mountain
Men's College Basketball;Time
SD Mines at Metro State;4 p.m.
NM Highlands at BHSU;4 p.m.
Women's College Basketball;Time
SD Mines at Metro State;2 p.m.
NM Highlands at BHSU;2 p.m.
Junior Hockey;Time
Bozeman Icedogs at Badlands Sabres;7:05 p.m.
Boys High School Basketball;Time
Lakota Nation Invitational
Oceti Sakowin Bracket
Third-Place Game
Red Cloud vs. Lakota Tech;9:30 a.m., Ice Arena
7th/8th Place Game
RC Christian vs. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte;3:30 p.m., Barnett Arena
5th/6th Place Game
Tiospa Zina vs. Little Wound;6:30 p.m., Ice Arena
Championship
White River vs. Lower Brule, 8 p.m., Summit Arena
Makosica Bracket
7th/8th Place Game
St. Francis vs. Pine Ridge;12:30 p.m., Barnett Arena
5th/6th Place Game
McLaughlin vs. Omaha Nation;3:30 p.m, Ice Arena
3rd/4th Place Game
Todd County vs. Crow Creek;6:30 p.m., Barnett Arena
Championship
Custer vs. Crazy Horse;5 p.m., Summit Arena
Paha Sapa Bracket
3rd/4th Place Game
Wakpala vs. Oelrichs;9:30 a.m., Summit Arena
7th/8th Place Game
Takini vs. Tospaye Topa;9:30 a.m., Barnett Arena
5th/6th Place Game
Todd County JV vs. Dupree;12:30 p.m., Ice Arena
Championship
Marty vs. Santee;2 p.m., Summit Arena
Non-Tournament Games
South Border (ND) at McIntosh;9:45 a.m.
Sturgis at Aberdeen Central;12:30 p.m.
Bison at Philip;1 p.m.
Spearfish at Pierre T.F. Riggs;1 p.m.
Sully Buttes at Winner;2:15 p.m.
Belle Fourche vs. Sundance, Wyo. (Lead-Deadwood);3 p.m.
Lyman at Bennett County;5 p.m.
Scottsbluff (NE) at St. Thomas More;5:30 p.m.
Hot Springs at Hill City;7:30 p.m.
Girls High School Basketball;Time
Lakota Nation Invitational
Oceti Sakowin Bracket
3rd/4th Place Game
White River vs. Custer;8 a.m., Ice Arena
7th/8th Place Game
Wakpala vs. Dupree;2 p.m., Barnett Arena
5th/6th Place Game
Crow Creek vs. RC Christian;5 p.m., Ice Arena
Championship
Red Cloud vs. Lakota Tech;6:30 p.m., Summit Arena
Makosica Bracket
7th/8th Place Game
St. Francis vs. Tiospa Zina;11 a.m., Barnett Arena
5th/6th Place Game
Pine Ridge vs. Omaha Nation;2 p.m., Ice Arena
3rd/4th Place Game
Little Wounds vs. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte;5 p.m., Barnette Arena
Championship
Lower Brule vs. Todd County;3:30 p.m., Summit Arena
Paha Sapa Bracket
3rd/4th Place Game
Todd County JV vs. Oelrichs;8 a.m., Summit Arena
7th/8th Place Game
Crazy Horse vs. Tiosaye Topa;8 a.m., Barnett Arena
5th Place Game
Takinio vs. McLaughlin;11 a.m., Ice Arena
Championship
Marty vs. Santee;12:30 p.m., Summit Arena
Non-Tournament Games
Newcastle, Wyo. at Lead-Deadwood;Noon
Belle Fourche vs. Sundance, Wyo. (Lead-Deadwood);Noon
Bison at Philip;1 p.m.
Harding County at Wall;1 p.m.
Aberdeen Central at Sturgis;1:30 p.m.
New Underwood at Faith;2 p.m.
Pierre T.F. Riggs at Spearfish;2 p.m.
Scottsbluff, NE at St. Thomas More;4 p.m.
Lyman at Bennett County;4 p.m.
Hot Springs at Hill City;6 p.m.
RC Central at RC Stevens;7 p.m.
High School Wrestling;Time
Madison Invitational;8 a.m.
Cossack Avalanche (Sioux Valley);9 a.m.
Hot Springs Wrestling Extravaganza;9 a.m.
Lakota National Invitational;9 a.m.
High School Gymnastics;Time
Jill McCormick Invitational (Corn Palace);8 a.m.
Stanley County Quad;11 a.m.