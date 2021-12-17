 Skip to main content
Saturday's Local Sports Schedule: LNI Championships

LNI Logo

All Times Mountain

Men's College Basketball;Time

SD Mines at Metro State;4 p.m.

NM Highlands at BHSU;4 p.m.

Women's College Basketball;Time

SD Mines at Metro State;2 p.m.

NM Highlands at BHSU;2 p.m.

Junior Hockey;Time

Bozeman Icedogs at Badlands Sabres;7:05 p.m.

Boys High School Basketball;Time 

Lakota Nation Invitational

Oceti Sakowin Bracket

Third-Place Game

Red Cloud vs. Lakota Tech;9:30 a.m., Ice Arena

7th/8th Place Game

RC Christian vs. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte;3:30 p.m., Barnett Arena

5th/6th Place Game

Tiospa Zina vs. Little Wound;6:30 p.m., Ice Arena

Championship

White River vs. Lower Brule, 8 p.m., Summit Arena

Makosica Bracket

7th/8th Place Game

St. Francis vs. Pine Ridge;12:30 p.m., Barnett Arena

5th/6th Place Game

McLaughlin vs. Omaha Nation;3:30 p.m, Ice Arena

3rd/4th Place Game

Todd County vs. Crow Creek;6:30 p.m., Barnett Arena

Championship

Custer vs. Crazy Horse;5 p.m., Summit Arena

Paha Sapa Bracket

3rd/4th Place Game

Wakpala vs. Oelrichs;9:30 a.m., Summit Arena

7th/8th Place Game

Takini vs. Tospaye Topa;9:30 a.m., Barnett Arena

5th/6th Place Game

Todd County JV vs. Dupree;12:30 p.m., Ice Arena

Championship

Marty vs. Santee;2 p.m., Summit Arena

Non-Tournament Games 

South Border (ND) at McIntosh;9:45 a.m.

Sturgis at Aberdeen Central;12:30 p.m.

Bison at Philip;1 p.m.

Spearfish at Pierre T.F. Riggs;1 p.m.

Sully Buttes at Winner;2:15 p.m.

Belle Fourche vs. Sundance, Wyo. (Lead-Deadwood);3 p.m.

Lyman at Bennett County;5 p.m.

Scottsbluff (NE) at St. Thomas More;5:30 p.m.

Hot Springs at Hill City;7:30 p.m.

Girls High School Basketball;Time 

Lakota Nation Invitational

Oceti Sakowin Bracket

3rd/4th Place Game

White River vs. Custer;8 a.m., Ice Arena

7th/8th Place Game 

Wakpala vs. Dupree;2 p.m., Barnett Arena

5th/6th Place Game

Crow Creek vs. RC Christian;5 p.m., Ice Arena

Championship

Red Cloud vs. Lakota Tech;6:30 p.m., Summit Arena

Makosica Bracket

7th/8th Place Game

St. Francis vs. Tiospa Zina;11 a.m., Barnett Arena

5th/6th Place Game

Pine Ridge vs. Omaha Nation;2 p.m., Ice Arena

3rd/4th Place Game

Little Wounds vs. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte;5 p.m., Barnette Arena

Championship

Lower Brule vs. Todd County;3:30 p.m., Summit Arena

Paha Sapa Bracket

3rd/4th Place Game

Todd County JV vs. Oelrichs;8 a.m., Summit Arena

7th/8th Place Game

Crazy Horse vs. Tiosaye Topa;8 a.m., Barnett Arena

5th Place Game

Takinio vs. McLaughlin;11 a.m., Ice Arena

Championship

Marty vs. Santee;12:30 p.m., Summit Arena

Non-Tournament Games 

Newcastle, Wyo. at Lead-Deadwood;Noon

Belle Fourche vs. Sundance, Wyo. (Lead-Deadwood);Noon

Bison at Philip;1 p.m.

Harding County at Wall;1 p.m.

Aberdeen Central at Sturgis;1:30 p.m.

New Underwood at Faith;2 p.m.

Pierre T.F. Riggs at Spearfish;2 p.m.

Scottsbluff, NE at St. Thomas More;4 p.m.

Lyman at Bennett County;4 p.m.

Hot Springs at Hill City;6 p.m.

RC Central at RC Stevens;7 p.m.

High School Wrestling;Time

Madison Invitational;8 a.m.

Cossack Avalanche (Sioux Valley);9 a.m.

Hot Springs Wrestling Extravaganza;9 a.m.

Lakota National Invitational;9 a.m.

High School Gymnastics;Time

Jill McCormick Invitational (Corn Palace);8 a.m.

Stanley County Quad;11 a.m.

