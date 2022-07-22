 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Saturday's Local Sports Schedule

  • 0

All Times Mountain

Independence Baseball League;Time

Spearfish Sasquatch at Casper Horseheads;6:35 p.m.

Legion Baseball;Time

State Tournament, Regional Round

Sioux Falls Post 15 West at Rapid City Post 320;11 a.m.

Spearfish Post 164 at Brandon Valley Post 131;11 a.m.

Sturgis Post 33 at Brookings Post 74;Noon

Spearfish Post 164 at Brandon Valley Post 131;1 p.m.*

Sioux Falls Post 15 West at Rapid City Post 320;1:30 p.m.*

Sturgis Post 33 at Brookings Post 74;2:30 p.m.*

People are also reading…

*if necessary

Little League Baseball;Time

State Tournament

Elimination Game: Harney Little League v.s. Rapid City Little League;1 p.m.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden touts falling gas prices in virtual meeting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News