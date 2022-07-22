Saturday's Local Sports Schedule

All Times Mountain
Independence Baseball League;Time
Spearfish Sasquatch at Casper Horseheads;6:35 p.m.
Legion Baseball;Time
State Tournament, Regional Round
Sioux Falls Post 15 West at Rapid City Post 320;11 a.m.
Spearfish Post 164 at Brandon Valley Post 131;11 a.m.
Sturgis Post 33 at Brookings Post 74;Noon
Spearfish Post 164 at Brandon Valley Post 131;1 p.m.*
Sioux Falls Post 15 West at Rapid City Post 320;1:30 p.m.*
Sturgis Post 33 at Brookings Post 74;2:30 p.m.*
*if necessary
Little League Baseball;Time
State Tournament
Elimination Game: Harney Little League v.s. Rapid City Little League;1 p.m.