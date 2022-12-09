 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Saturday's Local Sports Schedule

  • 0
Men47.JPG (copy)
Matt Gade

All Times Mountain

ECHL Hockey;Time

Wichita Thunder at RC Rush;7:05 p.m.

Men's College Basketball;Time

SD Mines at MSU Denver;6 p.m.

BHSU at Colorado Mines;7 p.m.

Women's College Basketball;Time

SD Mines at MSU Denver;4 p.m.

BHSU at Colorado Mines;5 p.m.

Junior Hockey;Time

Badlands Sabres at Bozeman Icedogs;7:30 p.m.

Boys High School Basketball;Time

North Central at McIntosh;noon

People are also reading…

Harding Co. at Lead-Deadwood;noon

RC Stevens at Aberdeen Central;12:30 p.m.

RC Central at Pierre T.F. Riggs;12:30 p.m.

Little Wound at Crow Creek;1 p.m.

Miller at Cheyenne-Eagle Butte;2 p.m.

Dupree at NewUnderwood;2 p.m.

Newell at Bison;3 p.m.

Corsica-Stickney at Colome;3 p.m.

Lyman at Potter Co.;3 p.m.

Kadoka Area at Faith;3 p.m.

Lower Brule at Marty;3:30 p.m.

Edgemont at Wall;3:45 p.m.

Jones Co. at Highmore-Harrold;4 p.m.

Todd Co. at Chamberlain;4:15 p.m.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

STM vs. Campbell Co., Wyo. (Gillette, Wyo.);4:30 p.m.

RC Christian at Douglas;6 p.m.

Red Cloud at Hill City;7 p.m.

Girls High School Basketball;Time

North Central at McIntosh;noon

Harding Co. at Lead-Deadwood;noon

Pierre T.F. Riggs at RC Central;1 p.m.

Lower Brule at Marty;1 p.m.

Little Wound at Crow Creek;1 p.m.

Aberdeen Central at RC Stevens;1:30 p.m.

Lyman at Potter Co.;1:45 p.m.

Dupree at New Underwood;2 p.m.

Miller at Cheyenne-Eagle Butte;2 p.m.

Jones Co. at Highmore-Harrold;2:30 p.m.

STM vs. Campbell Co., Wyo. (Gillette, Wyo.);3 p.m.

Kadoka Area at Faith;3 p.m.

Todd Co. at Chamberlain;3 p.m.

Corsica-Stickney at Colome;3 p.m.

White River at Stanley Co.;3 p.m.

Hot Springs at Alliance, Neb.;3:30 p.m.

RC Christian at Douglas;4:30 p.m.

Red Cloud at Hill City;5 p.m.

Newell at Bison;5:30 p.m.

Edgemont at Wall;5:30 p.m.

High School Wrestling;Time

Rapid City Invitational (Summit Arena);8 a.m.

Gregory Invitational;8:30 a.m.

High School Gymnastics;Time

Hub City Invitational (Aberdeen);9 a.m.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Body found in Rapid City ditch

Body found in Rapid City ditch

A man was last seen leaving his Rapid City residence intoxicated Friday night before police found him dead Saturday morning in a drainage ditc…

Grandmother offers $200K reward to find missing man, Chance Englebert

Grandmother offers $200K reward to find missing man, Chance Englebert

Nearly four years after the disappearance of a Wyoming man during a visit to Gering, his family continues to wait for answers. Dec. 2 will mark the birthday of Chance Englebert, and his grandma hopes it will be the last without knowing the fate of the young man who has been missing since July 6, 2019. 

Your Two Cents for Dec. 6

Your Two Cents for Dec. 6

Here’s an idea — tax all the obnoxious political advertising. There is absolutely no good reason that those ads should be exempt from sales tax.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

GoFundMe: The most generous countries in the world

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News