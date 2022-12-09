Saturday's Local Sports Schedule

All Times Mountain
ECHL Hockey;Time
Wichita Thunder at RC Rush;7:05 p.m.
Men's College Basketball;Time
SD Mines at MSU Denver;6 p.m.
BHSU at Colorado Mines;7 p.m.
Women's College Basketball;Time
SD Mines at MSU Denver;4 p.m.
BHSU at Colorado Mines;5 p.m.
Junior Hockey;Time
Badlands Sabres at Bozeman Icedogs;7:30 p.m.
Boys High School Basketball;Time
North Central at McIntosh;noon
Harding Co. at Lead-Deadwood;noon
RC Stevens at Aberdeen Central;12:30 p.m.
RC Central at Pierre T.F. Riggs;12:30 p.m.
Little Wound at Crow Creek;1 p.m.
Miller at Cheyenne-Eagle Butte;2 p.m.
Dupree at NewUnderwood;2 p.m.
Newell at Bison;3 p.m.
Corsica-Stickney at Colome;3 p.m.
Lyman at Potter Co.;3 p.m.
Kadoka Area at Faith;3 p.m.
Lower Brule at Marty;3:30 p.m.
Edgemont at Wall;3:45 p.m.
Jones Co. at Highmore-Harrold;4 p.m.
Todd Co. at Chamberlain;4:15 p.m.
STM vs. Campbell Co., Wyo. (Gillette, Wyo.);4:30 p.m.
RC Christian at Douglas;6 p.m.
Red Cloud at Hill City;7 p.m.
Girls High School Basketball;Time
North Central at McIntosh;noon
Harding Co. at Lead-Deadwood;noon
Pierre T.F. Riggs at RC Central;1 p.m.
Lower Brule at Marty;1 p.m.
Little Wound at Crow Creek;1 p.m.
Aberdeen Central at RC Stevens;1:30 p.m.
Lyman at Potter Co.;1:45 p.m.
Dupree at New Underwood;2 p.m.
Miller at Cheyenne-Eagle Butte;2 p.m.
Jones Co. at Highmore-Harrold;2:30 p.m.
STM vs. Campbell Co., Wyo. (Gillette, Wyo.);3 p.m.
Kadoka Area at Faith;3 p.m.
Todd Co. at Chamberlain;3 p.m.
Corsica-Stickney at Colome;3 p.m.
White River at Stanley Co.;3 p.m.
Hot Springs at Alliance, Neb.;3:30 p.m.
RC Christian at Douglas;4:30 p.m.
Red Cloud at Hill City;5 p.m.
Newell at Bison;5:30 p.m.
Edgemont at Wall;5:30 p.m.
High School Wrestling;Time
Rapid City Invitational (Summit Arena);8 a.m.
Gregory Invitational;8:30 a.m.
High School Gymnastics;Time
Hub City Invitational (Aberdeen);9 a.m.