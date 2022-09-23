 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Saturday's Local Sports Schedule

Matt Gade

All Times Mountain

College Football;Time

Colorado Mesa at BHSU;1 p.m.

NM Highlands at SD Mines;2 p.m.

College Volleyball;Time

BHSU at Regis;3 p.m.

Junior Hockey;Time

Gillette Wild at Badlands Sabres;7:05 p.m.

High School Football;Time

St. Francis Indian at Flandreau Indian;1 p.m.

McLaughlin at Cheyenne-Eagle Butte/Tiospaye Topa;2 p.m.

RC Central at SF Washington;3 p.m.

Marty at Crow Creek;4 p.m.

Competitive Dance;Time

Harrisburg Invitational;9 a.m.

Raider Spirit Invitational;11 a.m.

Boys High School Soccer;Time

St. Thomas More at Douglas/RCCS/NU (Douglas HS);11 a.m.

Hot Springs at Freeman Acad.;11 a.m.

RC Central at Spearfish;2 p.m.

Girls High School Soccer;Time

St. Thomas More at Douglas/RCCS/NU (Douglas HS);9 a.m.

RC Central at Spearfish;2 p.m.

Girls High School Tennis;Time

RC Central at O'Gorman;8 a.m.

RC Stevens at SF Jefferson;8 a.m.

RC Christian at SF Washington;8 a.m.

RC Central at SF Roosevelt;11 a.m.

RC Christian at O'Gorman;11 a.m.

RC Stevens at SF Lincoln;11 a.m.

High School Volleyball;Time

Philip at Belle Fourche;9 a.m.

Tiospaye Topa at Faith;9 a.m.

Colome at Wessington Springs;9 a.m.

Lower Brule vs. Jones Co (Wessington Springs).;9 a.m.

Lower Brule at Wessington Springs;9 a.m.

Hill City vs. Edgemont (Belle Fourche);10 a.m.

New Underwood vs. Edgemont (Belle Fourche);10 a.m.

St. Francis Indian at Flandreau Indian;10 a.m.

Jones Co. vs. Colome (Wessington Springs);11 a.m.

Custer vs. Redfield (Belle Fourche);noon

Lead-Deadwood vs. Edgemont (Belle Fourche);noon

Pine Ridge at Crow Creek;noon

Lower Brule at Wessington Springs;noon

Jones Co. vs. Tiospa Zina (Wessington Springs);noon

Kadoka Area vs. Redfield (Belle Fourche);1 p.m.

Wakpala at Crazy Horse;3 p.m.

