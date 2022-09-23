Saturday's Local Sports Schedule

All Times Mountain
College Football;Time
Colorado Mesa at BHSU;1 p.m.
NM Highlands at SD Mines;2 p.m.
College Volleyball;Time
BHSU at Regis;3 p.m.
Junior Hockey;Time
Gillette Wild at Badlands Sabres;7:05 p.m.
High School Football;Time
St. Francis Indian at Flandreau Indian;1 p.m.
McLaughlin at Cheyenne-Eagle Butte/Tiospaye Topa;2 p.m.
RC Central at SF Washington;3 p.m.
Marty at Crow Creek;4 p.m.
Competitive Dance;Time
Harrisburg Invitational;9 a.m.
Raider Spirit Invitational;11 a.m.
Boys High School Soccer;Time
St. Thomas More at Douglas/RCCS/NU (Douglas HS);11 a.m.
Hot Springs at Freeman Acad.;11 a.m.
RC Central at Spearfish;2 p.m.
Girls High School Soccer;Time
St. Thomas More at Douglas/RCCS/NU (Douglas HS);9 a.m.
RC Central at Spearfish;2 p.m.
Girls High School Tennis;Time
RC Central at O'Gorman;8 a.m.
RC Stevens at SF Jefferson;8 a.m.
RC Christian at SF Washington;8 a.m.
RC Central at SF Roosevelt;11 a.m.
RC Christian at O'Gorman;11 a.m.
RC Stevens at SF Lincoln;11 a.m.
High School Volleyball;Time
Philip at Belle Fourche;9 a.m.
Tiospaye Topa at Faith;9 a.m.
Colome at Wessington Springs;9 a.m.
Lower Brule vs. Jones Co (Wessington Springs).;9 a.m.
Lower Brule at Wessington Springs;9 a.m.
Hill City vs. Edgemont (Belle Fourche);10 a.m.
New Underwood vs. Edgemont (Belle Fourche);10 a.m.
St. Francis Indian at Flandreau Indian;10 a.m.
Jones Co. vs. Colome (Wessington Springs);11 a.m.
Custer vs. Redfield (Belle Fourche);noon
Lead-Deadwood vs. Edgemont (Belle Fourche);noon
Pine Ridge at Crow Creek;noon
Lower Brule at Wessington Springs;noon
Jones Co. vs. Tiospa Zina (Wessington Springs);noon
Kadoka Area vs. Redfield (Belle Fourche);1 p.m.
Wakpala at Crazy Horse;3 p.m.