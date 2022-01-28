Saturday's Local Sports Schedule

All Times Mountain
Men's College Basketball;Time
UC Colorado Springs at SD Mines;7 p.m.
BHSU at Metro State;7 p.m.
Women's College Basketball;Time
UC Colorado Springs at SD Mines;5 p.m.
BHSU at Metro State;5 p.m.
College Track and Field;Time
Don Holst Open (Chadron, Neb.);11 a.m.
Junior Hockey;Time
Badlands Sabres at Bozeman Icedogs;7:30 p.m.
Boys High School Basketball;Time
New Underwood at Harding County;Noon
Hemingford, Neb. at Edgemont;1 p.m.
Philip at Newell;1 p.m.
Wall at Lyman;1 p.m.
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte;1 p.m.
RC Stevens at RC Central;2 p.m.
Pine Ridge at Crow Creek;2 p.m.
St. Francis vs. Menmo;2 p.m., Dakota State Univ.
St. Thomas More at Lead-Deadwood;2:30 p.m.
Kadoka Area at Hill City;4 p.m.
McLaughlin at todd County;5 p.m.
Little Wound vs. Canistota;5 p.m., Dakota State Univ.
Lakota Tech vs. Dakota Valley;5:30 p.m., Madison HS
Yankton at Douglas;6:30 p.m.
Girls High School Basketball;Time
New Underwood at Harding County;Noon
Watertown at Belle Fourche;1 p.m.
Hemingford, Neb. at Edgemont;1 p.m.
St. Thomas More at Lead-Deadwood;1 p.m.
Philip at Newell;1 p.m.
Wall at Lyman;1 p.m.
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte at Stanley County;1 p.m.
Pine Ridge at Crow Creek;1 p.m.
Kadoka Area at Hill City;2:30 p.m.
Winner vs. Florence/Henry;3:30 p.m., Augustana College
St. Francis at Oelrichs;3:30 p.m.
Lakota Tech at Little Wound;4 p.m.
McLaughlin at Todd County;4 p.m.
Jones County at Bennett County;4:30 p.m.
Yankton at Douglas;5 p.m.
High School Wrestling;Time
Les Tlustos-Brookings Invitational;8 a.m.
Wagner Invitational;8 a.m.
Lee Wolf Invitiational (Aberdeen Central);8:30 a.m.
Belle Fourche Invitational;9 a.m.
Red Cloud Invitational;10 a.m.
High School Gymnastics;Time
Pierre Triangular;10 a.m.
High School Hockey;Time
Rushmore Thunder at Watertown Flyers;7:30 p.m.