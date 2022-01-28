 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Saturday's Local Sports Schedule

All Times Mountain

Men's College Basketball;Time

UC Colorado Springs at SD Mines;7 p.m.

BHSU at Metro State;7 p.m.

Women's College Basketball;Time

UC Colorado Springs at SD Mines;5 p.m.

BHSU at Metro State;5 p.m.

College Track and Field;Time

Don Holst Open (Chadron, Neb.);11 a.m.

Junior Hockey;Time

Badlands Sabres at Bozeman Icedogs;7:30 p.m.

Boys High School Basketball;Time

New Underwood at Harding County;Noon

Hemingford, Neb. at Edgemont;1 p.m.

Philip at Newell;1 p.m.

Wall at Lyman;1 p.m.

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte;1 p.m.

RC Stevens at RC Central;2 p.m.

Pine Ridge at Crow Creek;2 p.m.

St. Francis vs. Menmo;2 p.m., Dakota State Univ.

St. Thomas More at Lead-Deadwood;2:30 p.m.

Kadoka Area at Hill City;4 p.m.

McLaughlin at todd County;5 p.m.

Little Wound vs. Canistota;5 p.m., Dakota State Univ.

Lakota Tech vs. Dakota Valley;5:30 p.m., Madison HS

Yankton at Douglas;6:30 p.m.

Girls High School Basketball;Time

New Underwood at Harding County;Noon

Watertown at Belle Fourche;1 p.m.

Hemingford, Neb. at Edgemont;1 p.m.

St. Thomas More at Lead-Deadwood;1 p.m.

Philip at Newell;1 p.m.

Wall at Lyman;1 p.m.

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte at Stanley County;1 p.m.

Pine Ridge at Crow Creek;1 p.m.

Kadoka Area at Hill City;2:30 p.m.

Winner vs. Florence/Henry;3:30 p.m., Augustana College

St. Francis at Oelrichs;3:30 p.m.

Lakota Tech at Little Wound;4 p.m.

McLaughlin at Todd County;4 p.m.

Jones County at Bennett County;4:30 p.m.

Yankton at Douglas;5 p.m.

High School Wrestling;Time

Les Tlustos-Brookings Invitational;8 a.m.

Wagner Invitational;8 a.m.

Lee Wolf Invitiational (Aberdeen Central);8:30 a.m.

Belle Fourche Invitational;9 a.m.

Red Cloud Invitational;10 a.m.

High School Gymnastics;Time

Pierre Triangular;10 a.m.

High School Hockey;Time

Rushmore Thunder at Watertown Flyers;7:30 p.m.

