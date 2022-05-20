 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Saturday's Local Sports Schedule

Action from the Rapid City Marshals' May 7 game against the Southwest Kansas Storm at Summit Arena.

 Matt Gade

All Times Mountain

Indoor Football;Time

Wyoming Mustangs at RC Marshals;7:05 p.m.

American Legion Baseball;Time

RC Post 320 at Watertown;4 p.m.

Cheyenne at RC Post 22;5 p.m.

RC Post 320 at Watertown;6:30 p.m.

Cheyenne at RC Post 22;7:30 p.m.

