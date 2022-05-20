Saturday's Local Sports Schedule

All Times Mountain
Indoor Football;Time
Wyoming Mustangs at RC Marshals;7:05 p.m.
American Legion Baseball;Time
RC Post 320 at Watertown;4 p.m.
Cheyenne at RC Post 22;5 p.m.
RC Post 320 at Watertown;6:30 p.m.
Cheyenne at RC Post 22;7:30 p.m.
