Saturday's Local Sports Schedule

All Times Mountain
Men's College Soccer;Time
SD Mines vs. Lubbock Christian (Denver);1 p.m.
College Volleyball;Time
SD Mines vs. Northern St. (Sioux Falls);10:15 a.m.
SD Mines vs. MSU Moorhead (Sioux Falls);2:45 p.m.
BHSU vs. Florida Southern (Fairbanks, AK);7 p.m.
High School Football;Time
Lower Brule at Flandreau Indian;2 p.m.
Lead-Deadwood at Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central;3 p.m.
Sturgis at Mitchell;5 p.m.
High School Competitive Dance;Time
Pierre Spirit Invite;10 a.m.
Boys High School Soccer;Time
RC Stevens at Sturgis;11 a.m.
Douglas/RC Christian/New Underwood at Mitchell;11 a.m.
Girls High School Soccer;Time
RC Stevens at Sturgis;9 a.m.
Douglas/RC Christian/New Underwood at Mitchell;1 p.m.
High School Volleyball;Time
Edgemont at Gregory;8 a.m.
Lower Brule at Gregory;9 a.m.
Burke at Gregory;9 a.m.
Colome vs. TBD (Gregory);11 a.m
Edgemont vs. Burke (Gregory);11 a.m.
White River vs. Little Wound (Fort Pierre);11 a.m.
Takini at Flandreau Indian;11:15 a.m.
White River at Stanley Co.;noon
Todd Co. at McLaughlin;1 p.m.
Hill City at Red Cloud;2 p.m.
Little Wound at Stanley Co.;3 p.m.
Gillette, Wyo. Tournament
RC Christian vs. TBD;8 a.m.
RC Central vs. TBD;8 a.m.