Saturday's Local Sports Schedule

082722-Central-Sturgis2.jpg
Matt Gade, Journal staff

All Times Mountain

Men's College Soccer;Time

SD Mines vs. Lubbock Christian (Denver);1 p.m.

College Volleyball;Time

SD Mines vs. Northern St. (Sioux Falls);10:15 a.m.

SD Mines vs. MSU Moorhead (Sioux Falls);2:45 p.m.

BHSU vs. Florida Southern (Fairbanks, AK);7 p.m.

High School Football;Time

Lower Brule at Flandreau Indian;2 p.m.

Lead-Deadwood at Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central;3 p.m.

Sturgis at Mitchell;5 p.m.

High School Competitive Dance;Time

Pierre Spirit Invite;10 a.m.

Boys High School Soccer;Time

RC Stevens at Sturgis;11 a.m.

Douglas/RC Christian/New Underwood at Mitchell;11 a.m.

Girls High School Soccer;Time

RC Stevens at Sturgis;9 a.m.

Douglas/RC Christian/New Underwood at Mitchell;1 p.m.

High School Volleyball;Time

Edgemont at Gregory;8 a.m.

Lower Brule at Gregory;9 a.m.

Burke at Gregory;9 a.m.

Colome vs. TBD (Gregory);11 a.m 

Edgemont vs. Burke (Gregory);11 a.m.

White River vs. Little Wound (Fort Pierre);11 a.m.

Takini at Flandreau Indian;11:15 a.m.

White River at Stanley Co.;noon

Todd Co. at McLaughlin;1 p.m. 

Hill City at Red Cloud;2 p.m.

Little Wound at Stanley Co.;3 p.m.

Gillette, Wyo. Tournament

RC Christian vs. TBD;8 a.m.

RC Central vs. TBD;8 a.m.

Tags

