Saturday's Local Sports Schedule

All Times Mountain

ECHL Hockey;Time

Wichita Thunder at RC Rush;7:05 p.m.

Men's College Basketball;Time

Colorado Christian at SD Mines;4 p.m.

BHSU at NM Highlands;7 p.m.

Women's College Basketball;Time

Colorado Christian at SD Mines;2 p.m.

BHSU at NM Highlands;5 p.m.

College Track and Field;Time

SDSU Classic Open (Brookings);10 a.m.

Junior Hockey;Time

Badlands Sabres at Gillette Wild;7:05 p.m.

Boys High School Basketball;Time

Newell at Tiospaye Topa;ppd

Oelrichs vs. Flandreau Indian (Chamberlain);11:30 a.m.

Pine Ridge vs. Crazy Horse (Chamberlain);1 p.m.

Wall vs. Stanley County (Fort Pierre);1 p.m.

RC Central at Yankton;1 p.m.

RC Stevens at Harrisburg;1:15 p.m.

Dupree at Bison;2 p.m.

Lemmon at New Underwood;2 p.m.

St. Thomas More vs. Dell Rapids (Salem);2 p.m.

Oelrichs at Wakpala;2 p.m.

St. Francis Indian vs. Jones County (Chamberlain);2:30 p.m.

Edgemont at Kadoka Area;3 p.m.

Lower Brule vs. Freeman Acad./Marion (Salem);5 p.m.

White River vs. Canistota (Salem);5 p.m.

Lakota Tech at Custer;6 p.m.

Timber Lake vs. Crow Creek (Chamberlain);7 p.m.

Douglas at Lead-Deadwood;7 p.m.

Hot Springs at Red Cloud;7:30 p.m.

Girls High School Basketball;Time

Lower Brule vs. Langford Area (Warner);11 a.m.

RC Central at Yankton;11:30 a.m.

RC Stevens at Harrisburg;11:45 a.m.

Miller at Todd County;1 p.m.

Wall vs. Stanley County (Fort Pierre);1 p.m.

Bison at Kadoka Area;1:30 p.m.

Little Wound at Cheyenne-Eagle Butte;2 p.m.

McLaughlin at Faith;2 p.m.

Lemmon at New Underwood;2 p.m.

Oelrichs at Alliance, Neb.;3 p.m.

Douglas at Lead-Deadwood;4 p.m.

Jones County vs. Potter County;4 p.m.

Hill City at Lakota Tech;5 p.m.

Hot Springs at Red Cloud;6 p.m.

High School Wrestling;Time

Huron Invitational;9 a.m.

Badlands Brawlers (Wall);10 a.m.

High School Gymnastics;Time

Class A State Individual Competition (Corn Palace);9 a.m.

Class AA State Individual Competition (Corn Palace);3:30 p.m.

High School Hockey;Time

Sioux Falls Flyers at Rushmore Thunder;8 p.m. 

