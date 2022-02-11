Saturday's Local Sports Schedule

All Times Mountain
ECHL Hockey;Time
Wichita Thunder at RC Rush;7:05 p.m.
Men's College Basketball;Time
Colorado Christian at SD Mines;4 p.m.
BHSU at NM Highlands;7 p.m.
Women's College Basketball;Time
Colorado Christian at SD Mines;2 p.m.
BHSU at NM Highlands;5 p.m.
College Track and Field;Time
SDSU Classic Open (Brookings);10 a.m.
Junior Hockey;Time
Badlands Sabres at Gillette Wild;7:05 p.m.
Boys High School Basketball;Time
Newell at Tiospaye Topa;ppd
Oelrichs vs. Flandreau Indian (Chamberlain);11:30 a.m.
Pine Ridge vs. Crazy Horse (Chamberlain);1 p.m.
Wall vs. Stanley County (Fort Pierre);1 p.m.
RC Central at Yankton;1 p.m.
RC Stevens at Harrisburg;1:15 p.m.
Dupree at Bison;2 p.m.
Lemmon at New Underwood;2 p.m.
St. Thomas More vs. Dell Rapids (Salem);2 p.m.
Oelrichs at Wakpala;2 p.m.
St. Francis Indian vs. Jones County (Chamberlain);2:30 p.m.
Edgemont at Kadoka Area;3 p.m.
Lower Brule vs. Freeman Acad./Marion (Salem);5 p.m.
White River vs. Canistota (Salem);5 p.m.
Lakota Tech at Custer;6 p.m.
Timber Lake vs. Crow Creek (Chamberlain);7 p.m.
Douglas at Lead-Deadwood;7 p.m.
Hot Springs at Red Cloud;7:30 p.m.
Girls High School Basketball;Time
Lower Brule vs. Langford Area (Warner);11 a.m.
RC Central at Yankton;11:30 a.m.
RC Stevens at Harrisburg;11:45 a.m.
Miller at Todd County;1 p.m.
Wall vs. Stanley County (Fort Pierre);1 p.m.
Bison at Kadoka Area;1:30 p.m.
Little Wound at Cheyenne-Eagle Butte;2 p.m.
McLaughlin at Faith;2 p.m.
Lemmon at New Underwood;2 p.m.
Oelrichs at Alliance, Neb.;3 p.m.
Douglas at Lead-Deadwood;4 p.m.
Jones County vs. Potter County;4 p.m.
Hill City at Lakota Tech;5 p.m.
Hot Springs at Red Cloud;6 p.m.
High School Wrestling;Time
Huron Invitational;9 a.m.
Badlands Brawlers (Wall);10 a.m.
High School Gymnastics;Time
Class A State Individual Competition (Corn Palace);9 a.m.
Class AA State Individual Competition (Corn Palace);3:30 p.m.
High School Hockey;Time
Sioux Falls Flyers at Rushmore Thunder;8 p.m.