Saturday's Local Sports Schedule

All Times Mountain
ECHL Hockey;Time
Tulsa Oilers at RC Rush;7:05 p.m.
Indoor Football;Time
RC Marshals at Wyoming Mustangs (Gillette, Wyo.);7:05 p.m.
Women's College Track & Field;Time
Beach Invitational (Long Beach, Calif.);8 a.m.
South Dakota's Division of Criminal Investigation has released the name of the man who died in a March 26 police shooting.
The Monument and Central States Fairgrounds have signed an agreement that both sides called a win-win Tuesday morning.
A historic aircraft signifying the impact of the Doolittle Raid during World War II and its connection to South Dakota will be making a stop a…
I am glad I am a retired teacher as I would never teach in South Dakota with a governor telling me how to teach and what to teach. Thank goodn…
A man is facing life-threatening injuries after a Sunday night crash.
Multiple fire crews responded Thursday to a three-alarm structure fire near the intersection of Merritt Road and Sturgis Road in Black Hawk. T…
PIERRE | The South Dakota House on Tuesday impeached state Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg over a 2020 fatal crash in which he killed a pedes…
Five Spearfish student-athletes inked their National Letters of Intent Wednesday afternoon in front of friends and family in the school’s comm…
Box Elder is getting a new events center. The city-owned, multi-use facility will be a 53,500-square-foot complex connected to the 174-room Co…
The leader of the state Senate named Pennington County State's Attorney Mark Vargo the lead prosecutor for the impeachment trial of Attorney G…
