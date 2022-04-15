 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Saturday's Local Sports Schedule

041422-rush4.jpg

Rapid City forward Logan Nelson (left) fights for control of the puck along the boards in the Rush's win over the Tulsa Oilers Wednesday night at The Monument Ice Arena.

 Kent Bush / Journal Staff

All Times Mountain

ECHL Hockey;Time

Tulsa Oilers at RC Rush;7:05 p.m.

Indoor Football;Time

RC Marshals at Wyoming Mustangs (Gillette, Wyo.);7:05 p.m.

Women's College Track & Field;Time

Beach Invitational (Long Beach, Calif.);8 a.m.

